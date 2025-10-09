“Pathetic”: Ubisoft reportedly axed an Assassin’s Creed starring a former slave because it was “too political.” Gamers are pissed

Ubisoft has often explored some of the most turbulent moments in human history through its Assassin’s Creed series. However, a new report from Game File revealed that one of its most ambitious ideas was quietly canceled last year.

The game, set during the Reconstruction era, starred a formerly enslaved Black man. The decision, according to several insiders, was not due to creative challenges or lack of vision, but fear.

The proposed game would have taken place after the Civil War, when the United States was struggling to rebuild. Gamers would have played a freedman who moved west to start a new life before the Assassins recruited him. Eventually, he would return to the South to fight for justice, crossing paths with the newly formed Ku Klux Klan.

Ubisoft’s decision and the political climate

It appears that the project had only reached the concept stage. However, Game File reported that Ubisoft leadership had approved it before shutting it down in July 2024, according to anonymous sources in the company.

The company allegedly made the call after racist backlash toward Yasuke, the Black samurai protagonist in Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. Executives reportedly worried that releasing another game centered on a Black character might be “too political in a country too unstable.”

According to one source, Ubisoft’s leadership had grown increasingly cautious. “I was terribly disappointed but not surprised by leadership,” one of the sources told Game File. “They are making more and more decisions to maintain the political ‘status quo’ and take no stand, no risk, even creative.”

At the same time, Ubisoft was struggling financially with underperforming games, such as Skull & Bones. Consequently, executives were said to be wary of taking risks on projects that might attract controversy.

Additionally, Game File noted that the cancellation came just days after the attempted assassination of then-former President Donald Trump on July 13, 2024. Insiders claimed that the broader “unstable” political atmosphere in the U.S. played a large role in the decision.

Gamers reacted with disbelief and frustration

When the news surfaced, many players expressed disappointment online. On Reddit, u/mythmonster2 summarized the report and wrote, “This SUCKS this could have been such a cool premise.”

Others noted that the game could have explored unique historical themes. As u/Noirsam said, “Also Sinners was the sleepers hit of 2025. And you can bet there is some game developer that is going to try capitalize on that.”

However, as u/KF-Sigurd noted, “Very different setting, group, and time period. Sinners takes place in 1932, just on the tail end of prohibition era, when the 2nd KKK movement was already disgraced after their Grand Wizard was caught in a scandal. […] This is 1870s, with the first KKK movement. Very different vibes.”

“They were an actual terrorist organization/movement/vigilante group that killed hundreds to try and intimidate Southern republic governments and black people from establishing a foothold.”

Over on X, reactions were even sharper. @LordBalvin wrote, “They cancelled the coolest f**king video game ever because our current ‘political climate’ would cause backlash for a game about killing.. racist terrorists.”

“The KKK and slavery were bad” should not be controversial☠️” wrote @vidsthatgohard.

Meanwhile, @Ceadreams asked bluntly, “‘We cancelled the game where you kill Klan members to avoid backlash.’ From who?”

