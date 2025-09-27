Broke Redditors gathered to offer their free advice on cheap activities that other monetarily challenged folks could try. It can be difficult to find ways to pass the time in a world in which everyone is trying to find a way to charge you, but if you’re willing to look and think outside the box a little, you can still have fun for free.

It gets easier when other broke people list ideas for you, as they did when one Redditor asked for it.

“Broke people of Reddit, what do you do for fun that’s cheep or free?” inquired u/Lethal_Talon. Yes, it is free to correct people’s spelling online. You’re not the first one to think of that joke.

Other than internet trolling, there are actually quite a few options for low-cost entertainment. You might be surprised to find that many venues attempt to attract some business by offering cheap or free admission to comedy nights and even concerts. You’re not going to see anyone famous, but it can still be a good time.

There’s also a surprising amount of good times to be found at your local library. You can check out a lot more than just books there. Especially in larger cities or wealthy areas, you can borrow magazines, movies, and even video game consoles.

Depending on where you live, most of what’s outside still remains free to access. Plus, there’s always sleep. You can have fun in your dreams.

Please note that some of these ideas are clearly jokes. The Daily Dot does not condone the act of trespassing.

1. Check out the library

“Get your library card.

You can check out physical books and get on a waiting list for books you want physical copies of. They’ll usually transfer books between libraries if you put a request in too.” —u/SuumCuique1011

2. Touch grass

“Go for a hike through the local nature reserves, if the weather permits.” —u/QuietShroomery

3. Open mic night

“Comedy open mics, most of them are dying for people that are in the actual audience and not just comedians showing up. So if you can show up to one, it’s comedy that’s 100% for you, that’s usually at a bar or a restaurant. Think of it like if you were already going to get lunch or a drink anyway but wanted entertainment for free on the house.” —u/archimedesfuckya

4. Take up photography

“If you can get your hands on any sort of camera, photography. It can be a crappy little point-and-shoot from the FB marketplace. Learning to compose an interesting photograph is fun, and even a phone camera can be a powerful tool. Photography can also be one of the most expensive hobbies on the planet, but it’s up to you how much you spend!” —u/birdiestp

5. Take a nap

“I’m not broke but very frugal and sleep is great when you don’t want to spend money.” —u/Quiet_giant05

6. Outdoor swimming, if it’s clean

“Swim at the creek where the water is so clear you can see the bottom.” —u/sonsofanarchymember4

7. Forage for mushrooms

“Mushroom picking with the guys.”

“Just go into the woods, spend hours picking delicious shrooms, shoot the sh*t with my friends, then go home and make awesome food.” —u/interesseret

8. Rake some sand

“Going Sand Raking at the beach. It’s fun, with a nice view, and it passes the time while looking for valuable/cool things that people have lost or buried in the sand. Goes maybe a foot or so into the sand, depending on the sand rake. I already have one, but you can get a cheaper one for like $40-$60.” —u/AsteriskCringe_UwU

9. Trespass

“I sneak into nice hotels, resorts, and country clubs by dressing well and acting like I belong.” —u/rungames

10. Take a road trip

“Partner and I road trip on days off. Drive as far as we can on back roads in the new area we moved to.”

“Roadside weirdness, atlas obscura spots, and then some.” —u/biloxibluess

11. Free concerts

“If you live near a major city (and have an iPhone), Loudie offers free concert tickets. If you have Android or iPhone, Evvntly.” —u/TakingYourHand

12. Frolf

“Disc golf. Check it out on YouTube. Free to play at public parks. Discs aren’t that expensive, especially if you buy used.” —u/Chris_Redeye

13. Boarding

“Skateboarding, there is just an endless amount of spots if you live in a big city and a lot of diy parks.” —u/Raivotril

14. Adult Pokémon Go

“Walk around playing Pokémon Go with a water bottle filled with the cheapest whiskey available, and a splash of Coke.” —u/GoatCovfefe

15. Volunteer

“For me, I found that volunteering is nice. I search for short events or festivals that are going to happen and volunteer.”

“I volunteered for a theater festival one time, and I had to stay inside the theater. It was a comedy and I had a good laugh. All free, got a seat reserved for me since I was there to help anyone that needed to leave the theater with a light and had free food too.” —u/SpreadCalm

16. Tabletop gaming

“Tabletop roleplaying games. They can cost nothing but time, are fun and engaging, and I’ve played them even when I was homeless.” —u/robosnake

17. Cheap painting

“I paint. You can buy little wooden things to paint, like little signs, bird houses, boxes, and things, very cheaply at craft stores, dollar stores, and Walmart. You can get a rainbow set of acrylic paint for like $14 and a set of cheap brushes for like a dollar.” —u/Any-Variation4081

18. Video games, honestly

“Video games actually have a really good ROI in terms of hours of entertainment per dollar spent.” —u/Larson_McMurphy

