‘Priorities all messed up’: Fans blame Travis Kelce’s hair for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss

When your favorite football team loses the ultimate game of the year, it’s natural to try and blame the universe. While the Philadelphia Eagles claimed victory on Feb. 9., 2025 with a Super Bowl win, a “hairy” new theory has emerged as to why the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, blew the title.

Travis Kelce’s hairstyle caused a stir when he showed up at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The tight end’s voluminous hair, reminiscent of a ’90s heartthrob, created a salon-like discussion of its own across social media.

“Travis Kelce ass was in Turkey getting his new wig when he shoulda been in rehearsal!” wrote X user @talleyberrybaby, on Feb. 9., 2025. “That’s why yall getting y’all ass whooped!” The post went viral shortly after, with 2.4M views, 143K likes, 11K reshares, 3.7K saves, and 285 comments.

“Priorities all messed up, man came back with a full head of hair and no strategy,” replied X user @badnina_x in the comments.

“His priorities were on the wrong front, literally,” X user @elliecassidy02 joked.

“He was balding when??,” added X user @ladidaix.

Did Travis Kelce get hair plugs?

Travis Kelce’s hair is a frequent topic of discussion amongst both sports fans and beauty fans alike. Sporting News created an entire timeline of the Chiefs player’s hairdos from 2013 until now, highlighting its creative evolution.

However, not everyone is impressed with the player’s looks. “Kelce hair and beard look like they belong on two different people,” wrote X user @Jomboy_.

Kelce’s debut of yet another hairstyle at the Super Bowl 2025 had some wondering if the tight end had spent his time abroad after the playoffs, instead of practicing for the big game.

“Someone took a trip to turkeyyyy,” wrote X user @anisataylivia, resharing a pair of images of Kelce from X account @21metgala. The post has 10M views, 243K likes, 7.3K reshares, 6.8K saves, and 307 comments.

“Travis Kelce flew Turkish Hairlines round trip & came back with a Count Dracula widow’s peak,” posted X user @XtineQuinn. “Bro’s hairline got more plugs than a Taylor Swift concert.”

X user @1followernodad also commented that Kelce got the wrong cosmetic injection. “he went all the way to turkey to get that hair and couldn’t get a drop of juvederm in the upper lip,” with an image of Kelce’s face.

With so many people going to Turkey for cosmetic procedures, including hair plugs and hair transplants, the idea that Kelce might have also isn’t unquestionable. However, no solid evidence exists that the football star has indeed received extra strands.

“Travis kelce did not get hair plugs he just comes from a very hairful family,” X user @thenoasletter posted on Feb. 9., 2025.

Some think Travis Kelce’s hair caused the Kansas City Chiefs to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles

While the Kansas City Chiefs took home the Super Bowl title in 2024, they had no such luck this year. Fans were disappointed in the way their favorite team played, while others on social media blamed Kelce’s flowing mane of hair as the reason why the team lost.

“is it possible travis kelce’s hair transplant seeped into his brain rendering him unable to move more than 5 yds at a time,” wrote X user @tomhollwho.

“LMAOOO bro was prioritizing the lace front over the playbook,” wrote X user @taylamay222. “Now look at y’all.”

“The only thing he protected this season was his hairline,” added X user @uwuimatofu.

X user @cursedhive used a GIF of a clip from Brooklyn 99, of an angry character ripping off their toupee and throwing it to the ground.

“Travis kelce in the locker room rn,” the added in the caption of the viral post, which has 1.6M views, 119K likes and 8.3K reshares.

But perhaps the real winner of the game was X user @the13manuscript, who paired the perfect awkward monkey puppet meme with images of Taylor Swift’s (Travis Kelce’s girlfriend) face, as she got booed on the megatron.

