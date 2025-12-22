A new TikTok trend had women asking ChatGPT to reveal “the most ridiculous thing” they asked in 2025. The videos spread quickly across TikTok and Reddit. The clips were, for the most part, women laughing at themselves being roasted by the chatbot.

People framed the chatbot as a confidant with opinions and a spicy attitude. They spoke to it like a trusted friend, and some even gave it a gender and a personality.

TikTokers asked for roasts, and ChatGPT played along

Many creators recorded themselves asking the bot for their most absurd question of the year, then reacted dramatically to its answer.

TikToker @carlideville posted a screenshot of the bot’s sassy output, where it replied, “Okay…lovingly, respectfully, with glitter in my voice — you’ve asked a LOT this year 😭✨”

Meanwhile, another TikToker, @_shasmey, received a response that leaned into faux intimacy.

ChatGPT told her, “Honestly, your most ridiculous question is probably something like: ‘Why is life like this?’ Asked at 3am with zero context.” It then added, “If you want the actual one, just tell me what you remember asking and I’ll roast it properly.”

On Reddit, the trend also inspired reflection. One Redditor admitted they forgot a bizarre prompt they submitted. They had asked the bot how to safely and secretly dump four metric tons of shaving cream on someone, adding, “I’d forgotten that I’d asked it that. It didn’t even answer because it said doing that would be potentially dangerous.”

Critics warned the trend felt unsettling

Not everyone found the trend cute, as many TikTokers openly criticized it. On one video, someone said, “ppl talking to chatgpt like it’s their bestie it’s absolutely concerning.”

Another TikToker, @readmarx7, mocked the format entirely. She joked that the answer to “what is the most ridiculous thing I asked this year?” was simply “everything.” The sarcasm cut through the friendly tone.

However, a deeper issue sat beneath the jokes. A number of examples given from people participating in the trend revealed that the chatbot didn’t actually retain the questions people have been asking. Instead, it hallucinated questions that could have been asked of it.

As Redditor u/chiefbriand pointed out, “it will not scan all your conversations, just what’s saved in its memory.”

So, the bot made up answers based on style, not actual input information. Yet ChatGPT users reacted as if it knew them deeply, and revealed that people who use the bot couldn’t remember the questions they had asked over the year because they were relying so heavily on it for everyday use.

