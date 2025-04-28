‘Cut the corners off the fitted sheets’: Woman’s breakup video sparks a flood of hilariously petty revenge tactics—20 of the best

After being told to “get your sh*t and leave,” TikTok @lanachka730 filmed herself packing up her belongings—and quickly went viral. Her 16-second TikTok video, recorded on the floor of her closet, resonated with millions, racking up over 11.2 million views and 25.5K comments suggesting petty (but mostly harmless) ways she can make her ex’s life a little more difficult. Suggestions ranged from removing critical parts on the oven, batteries, and light bulbs to misting everything with milk on the way out the door (!).

“He just told me, get your sh*t. And leave. Guess what I’m doing? Getting my sh*t. And leaving,” Lanachka says.

20 petty revenge ideas that won’t get you arrested:

1. You want access to your wifi? Good luck without the password sticker.

2. Finding socks will become a nightmare.

3. While peeing in someone’s cologne sounds funny, there could be health risks that aren’t legal…

4. Where did those plants in the carpet come from? No idea.

5. A great way to gaslight gatekeep girlboss: make him think he’s leaving the garage door open.

6. He said to take all of her stuff…so if that includes important things he uses daily, like a car, who is she to deny him?

7. Microwave spin plates are an annoying thing to replace, and perfect for a spot of petty revenge.

8. Misting everything with milk wouldn’t be noticeable for a couple of days.

9. Salt and sugar are so similar, anyone could make that mistake when filling the shakers.

10. All those game saves? Say goodbye.

11. Why wait for a Jehovah’s Witness to stop by their house when you can invite them to go over?

12. No WiFi? No problem!

13. Missing stove knobs are just annoying enough to cause hours of problems.

14. Missing all but one square of toilet paper won’t be noticeable until you need it.

15. Not only will the potatoes go bad, but the fruit flies they attract would be the icing on the cake of this revenge.

16. Glitter bombing is a time-honored tradition at this point, however, this suggestion is truly nefarious.

17. Music is the language of the soul, and is a great way to share how you feel.

18. This would be just inconvenient enough to make his sheets come off the bed every night.

19. “Take your [stuff]” is a very broad statement to make.

20. He doesn’t need the remotes you paid for, after all.

@lanachka730 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message.

@lanachka730 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok direct message.










