Advertisement
Culture

‘Cut the corners off the fitted sheets’: Woman’s breakup video sparks a flood of hilariously petty revenge tactics—20 of the best

‘Comments got me thinking I’m not diabolical enough ✍🏻.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Left: A brunette woman looking into the camera while putting objects into a white plastic bag, Right: TikTok comments

After being told to “get your sh*t and leave,” TikTok @lanachka730 filmed herself packing up her belongings—and quickly went viral. Her 16-second TikTok video, recorded on the floor of her closet, resonated with millions, racking up over 11.2 million views and 25.5K comments suggesting petty (but mostly harmless) ways she can make her ex’s life a little more difficult. Suggestions ranged from removing critical parts on the oven, batteries, and light bulbs to misting everything with milk on the way out the door (!).

Featured Video
In Body Image
@lanachka730/TikTok

“He just told me, get your sh*t. And leave. Guess what I’m doing? Getting my sh*t. And leaving,” Lanachka says.

@lanachka730 Leaving finally #finallyleaving #momsoftiktoks ♬ original sound – LANACHKA
Advertisement

20 petty revenge ideas that won’t get you arrested:

1. You want access to your wifi? Good luck without the password sticker.

In Body Image
@brianacooke1/TikTok

2. Finding socks will become a nightmare.

Advertisement
In Body Image
@tnmama_/TikTok

3. While peeing in someone’s cologne sounds funny, there could be health risks that aren’t legal…

In Body Image
@shazarahari/TikTok

4. Where did those plants in the carpet come from? No idea.

Advertisement
In Body Image
@princessjimini/TikTok

5. A great way to gaslight gatekeep girlboss: make him think he’s leaving the garage door open.

In Body Image
@rhythmicremedy/TikTok

6. He said to take all of her stuff…so if that includes important things he uses daily, like a car, who is she to deny him?

Advertisement
In Body Image
@reneemoodymitchel/TikTok

7. Microwave spin plates are an annoying thing to replace, and perfect for a spot of petty revenge.

In Body Image
@kels_223/TikTok

8. Misting everything with milk wouldn’t be noticeable for a couple of days.

Advertisement
In Body Image
@skippymom85/TikTok

9. Salt and sugar are so similar, anyone could make that mistake when filling the shakers.

In Body Image
@adriananana1691/TikTok

10. All those game saves? Say goodbye.

Advertisement
In Body Image
@heycall_me_brady/TikTok

11. Why wait for a Jehovah’s Witness to stop by their house when you can invite them to go over?

In Body Image

12. No WiFi? No problem!

Advertisement
In Body Image
@jedibananac/TikTok

13. Missing stove knobs are just annoying enough to cause hours of problems.

In Body Image
@vanessakohrs/TikTok

14. Missing all but one square of toilet paper won’t be noticeable until you need it.

Advertisement
In Body Image
@superrrawesome/TikTok

15. Not only will the potatoes go bad, but the fruit flies they attract would be the icing on the cake of this revenge.

In Body Image
@mbbaker54/TikTok

16. Glitter bombing is a time-honored tradition at this point, however, this suggestion is truly nefarious.

Advertisement
In Body Image
@maxxsillydesigns/TikTok

17. Music is the language of the soul, and is a great way to share how you feel.

In Body Image
@melissasilvent/TikTok

18. This would be just inconvenient enough to make his sheets come off the bed every night.

Advertisement
In Body Image
@bashfulpandalover/TikTok

19. “Take your [stuff]” is a very broad statement to make.

In Body Image
@bleached_whale_/TikTok

20. He doesn’t need the remotes you paid for, after all.

Advertisement
In Body Image
@flheather/TikTok

@lanachka730 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.




TAGS

Breakups Divorce Relationships Revenge TikTok
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot