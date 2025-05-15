This subtle easter egg in ‘The Paper’ is giving ‘The Office’ fans a reason to hope

One small Easter egg in The Paper has reignited fans’ excitement about the future of The Office universe.

The Paper premieres on Peacock in September. It is a mockumentary-style comedy set in a struggling Ohio newsroom. Created by Greg Daniels, the original showrunner behind the U.S. version of The Office, this new series follows the staff of The Truth Teller, a dying newspaper in Toledo, OH.

Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore lead the cast, with Office alum Oscar Nuñez reprising his role as Oscar Martinez. According to the official logline, the same documentary crew from Dunder Mifflin has now turned their lens on a Midwestern newsroom and its hopeful publisher.

While early reactions have been cautious, one TikTok user has found a glimmer of promise buried in a promotional still, and fans took notice.

TikToker spots subtle The Office callback giving fans hope

TikToker Kyle Philippi (@kylephilippi) shared a detailed breakdown of the first released image from The Paper, highlighting what he called “a small detail” that gave him real hope.

“One, you can see the Dunder Mifflin paper box,” he noted, referencing a clear prop nod to the original series. But something even more subtle got his attention. In the background, Oscar Martinez sits at a desk with the same gift Michael Scott gave him in his farewell episode.

“That they are already putting in Easter eggs in the very first picture… optimistically hopeful that this is gonna be good,” Philippi said.

This kind of attention to continuity has long-time viewers feeling cautiously optimistic. After all, Daniels and fellow Office co-creator Ricky Gervais are both involved. This suggests a level of care that could elevate the spinoff beyond simple nostalgia bait.

Fans on TikTok are feeling (carefully) excited

TikTok users responded enthusiastically to the video, many echoing Philippi’s excitement. Several comments mentioned how the callback to Michael’s gift was a touching reminder of The Office’s emotional core.

“The minute I saw that little doll I cackled and said aww 😂,” one commenter wrote.

Others were encouraged by the show’s creative team. Still, some expressed measured expectations. As Philippi pointed out, “I know it’s not gonna be The Office… but I think if it’s successful enough, it will maybe lead to more characters showing up.”

Basically, this blend of new setting, old faces, and heartfelt callbacks might be the formula this spinoff needs. As Philippi put it: “Please be good. Please be good. Please be good.”

