‘It’s basically a religion to me’: How ‘The Nine Delights’ went from a tweet to a full-blown lifestyle philosophy

A simple internet “lifestyle philosophy” called “The Nine Delights” is gaining traction as a self-care framework, with some even calling it life-changing. Originally coined in 2021 by X user @i_zzzzzz, the concept encourages people to experience at least three of nine “delights”—like walking, goofing around, or enjoying something delicious—each day in the name of self-care. After resurfacing in early 2025, the philosophy has been embraced by a new wave of internet users who say it’s transformed their daily lives.

What are The Nine Delights?

The delights consist of a list of words or short phrases often vague enough to be open to interpretation but designed to spark joy or produce a feeling of personal satisfaction. Their creator didn’t include definitions for each, but those who adopted the philosophy later gave their interpretations, which can be summarized as follows:

Walking around: Getting a bit of exercise. Fellowship: Spending time with people. Deliciousness: Consuming something tasty. Transcendence: Feeling like you’ve “leveled up” or reached a state of extreme delight. Goofing: Having a laugh. Amelioration: Improving yourself in some way. Coitus: Sexy times. Enthrallment: Reaching a state of intense focus or engagement. WILDCARD: Experience any delight not listed above.

Adherents to the delights are not restricted to just three per day but are encouraged to pursue at least three for the best results.

Origins and spread of The Nine Delights

X user @i_zzzzzz, also known as Brooks Otterlake, originally introduced the system and listed the delights in a thread posted on June 21, 2021.

“Inventing a new lifestyle philosophy called ‘The Nine Delights’ where each day you try to experience at least three of the nine delights,” they wrote, followed by an image that listed each.

The initial tweets didn’t get a ton of traction, with the original only gaining 3,200 likes, but the ideas spread across X and to other social media sites over the years. In Sept. 2022, Tumblr user bashircore reposted and defined The Nine Delights, eventually netting over 129,000 notes.

On Feb 12, 2023, Instagram user @leximohneyofficial posted screenshots of the tweet and the Tumblr explanation to the tune of 55,000 likes.

2025 resurgence

On Feb. 17, 2025, X user @bimbologymajor gained 1.3 million views in a day by quote tweeting the original Nine Delights post with a 2023 photo of a written list of the delights and personal definitions of each. In her tweet, she expressed that she had been following the philosophy and found it transformative.

“Cannot emphasize how much this actually, truly changed my life,” she wrote. “Been living by the nine delights for years and it’s basically a religion to me.”

From there, renewed interest in the self-care system took off, fueled by the ongoing second season of a popular show. A significant number of other users drew comparisons to the philosophies found in the strangely religious corporation Lumon from the Apple+ series Severance.

“I’m so severance pilled I was like the parallels!” wrote @karlowitchy.

“These all actually fall within the temper Frolic, please carefully balance with the other three,” joked @CouchGiraffe. “Regards from Lumon.”

