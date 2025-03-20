A boy’s pure joy over a Target ad highlights what’s lost when companies roll back DEI

A young boy’s reaction to seeing a model in a wheelchair at Target has struck a chord online, highlighting the impact of disability representation in everyday spaces. In a viral TikTok, @ezbruhhspinz — an account run by the family of Ezra, a child with Spina Bifida — shares his pride and excitement at seeing someone “just like me” on display. The video sparked emotional reactions from viewers and renewed discussions about why inclusive advertising matters, especially as companies like Target face scrutiny over recent rollbacks to their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Featured Video

Since it was shared via TikTok on Monday, the post has racked up 18.5K views, 4.5M likes, and nearly 30K comments, with commenters sharing emotional reactions and support for the little boy.

Ezra can be heard repeatedly saying, “The girl in the wheelchair is just like me!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Young @ezbruhhspinz (Ezra) was born with Spina bifida, a disorder that involves the incomplete development of the spine and spinal cord, and uses a wheelchair, walker, and ankle-foot orthoses (AFOs) daily. Spina Bifida is the most common permanently disabling birth defect, occurring among 1 in every 2,875 births in the US each year. His TikTok and Instagram accounts promote awareness of the condition.

Ezra recently turned 5, and his parents say he is strong, determined, and energetic. His mother, Bri— sometimes heard offscreen— regularly shares videos showing how her son lives with Spina Bifida, along with information about the condition.

In post after post, Ezra demonstrates how empowered and informed he is, inspiring his 9,732 TikTok followers with his story.

Advertisement

And in other videos, we get to see Ezra just being a kid (who loves Spiderman).

Advertisement

Why representation matters

In response to Ezra’s excited reaction at ‘feeling seen’ in Target, TikTok user @blissfullybex commented that, as an adult, “I still do this.”

Ezra’s parents told the Daily Dot, “Our local Target knows us well because we visit often, and this particular time, we noticed the ad of the girl in her wheelchair right in the front of the kids’ section.”

Advertisement

His parents say it’s meaningful for Ezra to see bodies like his represented out in the world because of the joy it brings him and others.

“Ezra immediately wheeled over and just kept saying that the girl (Abby) was just like him, so it was genuinely just an authentic, heartwarming moment. He was so excited to see another kiddo in a wheelchair, you can see the pride and confidence as he wheels off! Ez loves his wheelchair and the independence it gives him and he loves talking to and connecting with people!”

According to 2022 data compiled by The American Community Survey (ACS), about 22 million people (11%) of 201 million non-institutionalized working-age (18 to 64 years old) Americans are living with a disability. Despite this large population, media representation showcasing disability is limited to .06% of advertising.

Reactions to Ezra’s joyful video

Reactions to Ezra’s video were strong across platforms, and even brands like Barbie, Dove, and Headspace chimed in.

Advertisement

And on Reddit, Ezra’s video has 118K upvotes on r/mademesmile where many posters are commenting about the importance of feeling included.

Advertisement

Other commenters were inspired to share their own moving stories about how they’ve been impacted by seeing images of a person ‘just like me.’ @rebeccarebelli commented, “The first time I saw a model with vitiligo I cried because I felt shame for having it my whole life. Representation is so important.”

But what about corporate DEI policy?

While moments like this demonstrate the importance of inclusive representation, Target’s recent corporate decisions have drawn backlash from those who fear such initiatives are at risk.

Advertisement

The retailer has been at the center of a recent recent boycott in response to DEI rollbacks in 2025. According to Forbes, Target’s website traffic was down 9% on Feb. 28 when a social media movement called for an economic blackout day. Changes to the retailer’s DEI policy and practices affect supplier diversity and bring its Racial Equity Action and Change initiatives to an end.

Other comments on Reddit criticized the company over what they felt was a hypocritical stance.

“Yet they get rid of their DEI policies? Still not shopping there,” wrote u/Flying-lemondrop-476. “This is the inclusion that Target got rid of,” wrote u/19peacelily85. Others wondered whether the ad was still up, and some even went so far as to accuse Target of PR. u/angeltay wrote, “This is so obviously PR for Target after they rolled back DEI efforts within the company.”

Advertisement

Displays like the one Ezra saw in Target are part of a larger trend toward inclusive marketing — one now potentially jeopardized by shifting corporate priorities.

Inclusion in everyday life

For Ezra and his family, the moment was simple but profound, a reminder of how inclusion can impact lives day to day. But as brands like Target scale back DEI initiatives, advocates worry that moments like this could become less common.

“Representation matters,” Ezra’s parents told the Daily Dot. “We hope companies remember how much these images mean to families like ours.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.