‘Why do the sheets come with eye holes?’: Target posts video about bedding. Then the comment section turns into a boycott

‘Yeah I’m thinking the only sheets y’all stock are white! I need some color in my life. Running to Costco thanks.’

Tiktok comment from @wayne cavic that reads 'Costco is head over heels better company than Target!!' over three screenshots from Target's Tiktok

Target’s TikTok account has recently seen an influx of critical comments as consumers react to the retailer’s decision to roll back certain Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The company is following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2025, which claims these initiatives are “radical and wasteful.” Many comments suggest that customers are shifting spending to competitors like Costco, which has maintained its DEI commitments.

Target’s decision to discontinue some of its DEI programs includes an initiative that supported minority-owned brands. This move is part of a broader rollback of corporate DEI policies in response to changing political and economic pressures.

A Harris poll reported by The Guardian found that 40% of Americans have altered spending habits to align with their personal beliefs. Meanwhile, 24% have stopped shopping at specific stores due to political or ethical disagreements. The poll indicates this trend is particularly prevalent among Black consumers, Gen Z, and Democrats.

According to the article, “Four out of 10 Americans have shifted their spending over the last few months to align with their moral views.”

Target’s TikTok videos flooded with Costco and DEI comments

On TikTok, Target’s comment sections have reflected this consumer sentiment. A video posted on Feb. 23, 2025, promoting bedding was heavily commented on. It has over 9K comments compared to just around 5K likes. 

Give yourself the gift of a good night’s sleep with new bedding essentials from Casaluna and Room Essentials 😴🌙

One of the most prominent comments, reading “My DEI dollars don’t work at Target,” has received 51.3K likes. Many other comments express a preference for shopping at Costco. The wholesale store has continued to support its DEI initiatives despite external pressures.

Target TikTok ratioed, comment reads, 'In the Costco Clurb we all fam'
@gingersnap_writer/TikTok
Target TikTok ratioed, comment reads, 'Everything at Target is so pale. Cosco has a rich variety of colors that fit into my DEI lifestyle.'
@gingersnap_writer/TikTok
Target TikTok ratioed, comment reads, 'Drove past Target my son was asking if we were gonna stop there. ' No son, not anymore. They not like us' (weary emoji)'
@gingersnap_writer/TikTok
Target TikTok ratioed, comment reads, 'Why do the sheets come with eye holes?'
@nugsthegnome/TikTok
Another commenter wrote, “Currently visiting my daughter where Target is conveniently across the street, like literally within walking distance 🥰 I know this because I drive past it every time I’m on my way to Costco 😁”

Target TikTok ratioed, comment reads, 'not me watching this in costco'
@nugsthegnome/TikTok
Target TikTok ratioed, comment reads, 'Does anyone know what time Costco opens?'
@raceytay1297/TikTok

“Yeah I’m thinking the only sheets y’all stock are white! I need some color in my life. Running to Costco thanks,” another woman said.

Target TikTok ratioed, comment reads, 'Oh I sleep best on DEI sheets..I bet Costco has some.'
@raceytay1297/TikTok
Target TikTok ratioed, comment reads, 'I’ll buy sheets from dollar tree before ever shopping at target again'
@monalove969/TikTok

“I prefer my sheets with a side of DEI. To Costco I go and I’ll stop by Ben and Jerry’s on the way and pick up a Pepsi in case I get thirsty while spending all my monies anywhere but Target or Wal Mart.”

Target TikTok ratioed, comment reads, 'I'm not even vaguely American...but I'd still choose Costco (hearts smiley emoji)'
@monalove969/TikTok
Target TikTok ratioed, comment reads, 'Drinking my Pepsi while I read these making my Costco list'
@yahirapoubecker/TikTok

Yet another TikToker jokingly said, “Costco would let me buy these DEI sheets, sleep in them for two years and let me return them without my receipt no questions asked.”

Target TikTok ratioed, comment reads, 'Store looks so organized and untouched. (smug emoji)'
@yahirapoubecker/TikTok

“just got some really nice pillows and canned cold brew at Costco. it’s just a short hop past the targets. but we don’t go in there anymore 😂”

Target TikTok ratioed, comment reads, 'Costco is head over heels better company than Target!!'
@az.sox.fan/TikTok
Target TikTok ratioed, comment reads, 'Were those brown and black sheets??? I thought that wasn’t allowed at Target (thinking emoji)'
@az.sox.fan/TikTok

Scrolling through the comments on Target’s posts, it is nearly impossible to find comments from people who are supporting the store.

The response to Target’s policy changes highlights the evolving relationship between businesses and consumers. This is particularly important as corporate policies related to social issues become a factor in shopping preferences.

