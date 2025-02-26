‘Why do the sheets come with eye holes?’: Target posts video about bedding. Then the comment section turns into a boycott

Target’s TikTok account has recently seen an influx of critical comments as consumers react to the retailer’s decision to roll back certain Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The company is following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2025, which claims these initiatives are “radical and wasteful.” Many comments suggest that customers are shifting spending to competitors like Costco, which has maintained its DEI commitments.

Target’s decision to discontinue some of its DEI programs includes an initiative that supported minority-owned brands. This move is part of a broader rollback of corporate DEI policies in response to changing political and economic pressures.

A Harris poll reported by The Guardian found that 40% of Americans have altered spending habits to align with their personal beliefs. Meanwhile, 24% have stopped shopping at specific stores due to political or ethical disagreements. The poll indicates this trend is particularly prevalent among Black consumers, Gen Z, and Democrats.

According to the article, “Four out of 10 Americans have shifted their spending over the last few months to align with their moral views.”

On TikTok, Target’s comment sections have reflected this consumer sentiment. A video posted on Feb. 23, 2025, promoting bedding was heavily commented on. It has over 9K comments compared to just around 5K likes.

One of the most prominent comments, reading “My DEI dollars don’t work at Target,” has received 51.3K likes. Many other comments express a preference for shopping at Costco. The wholesale store has continued to support its DEI initiatives despite external pressures.

Another commenter wrote, “Currently visiting my daughter where Target is conveniently across the street, like literally within walking distance 🥰 I know this because I drive past it every time I’m on my way to Costco 😁”

“Yeah I’m thinking the only sheets y’all stock are white! I need some color in my life. Running to Costco thanks,” another woman said.

“I prefer my sheets with a side of DEI. To Costco I go and I’ll stop by Ben and Jerry’s on the way and pick up a Pepsi in case I get thirsty while spending all my monies anywhere but Target or Wal Mart.”

Yet another TikToker jokingly said, “Costco would let me buy these DEI sheets, sleep in them for two years and let me return them without my receipt no questions asked.”

“just got some really nice pillows and canned cold brew at Costco. it’s just a short hop past the targets. but we don’t go in there anymore 😂”

Scrolling through the comments on Target’s posts, it is nearly impossible to find comments from people who are supporting the store.

The response to Target’s policy changes highlights the evolving relationship between businesses and consumers. This is particularly important as corporate policies related to social issues become a factor in shopping preferences.

