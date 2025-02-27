She logged on and lost: Woman’s tweet mocking a man impressed by her decor instantly becomes a meme

Hey ladies, is it pathetic to be impressed by apartment decor? Asking for a straight dude.

An X (fka Twitter) user kicked off a whole malestrom of drama this week when she reported back on an interaction she had with an acquaintance.

“Had a straight dude come to my place and he was SO impressed by the simplest things,” wrote @spookyshah. “Art on the walls, rugs, a $40 knife block set. dudes are so fucking lame and pathetic lol they fr need a mommy to take care of them their whole lives.”

Straight dudes and mean girls

The general premise of @spookyshah’s tweet isn’t necessarily unfounded. There’s an intersection of weaponized incompetence and societal expectations that have led to the stereotype that single, straight men might not put as much effort into setting up their homes as their female counterparts.

Not All Men, of course. But if you squint, you can probably see where she was coming from.

That said, how this particular interaction was recounted on social media mostly left everyone wondering why it provoked such vitriol on earth.

As the tweet gained more traction, the responses were mostly composed of people clapping back at @spookyshah for turning something so innocuous into a reason to be publicly cruel.

‘Had a straight dude come to my place…’ becomes a copypasta

The best result from this strange situation was that some folks started mocking it in a way that quickly reached meme territory.

had a straight dude come to my place and he was SO impressed by the simplest things. a crt tv, a nintendo gamecube, a copy of super smash brothers melee. pic.twitter.com/YcosNL3oYY — victoria 👹 (@vicwingly) February 25, 2025

Ultimately, the real takeaway here is that being chronically online, oversharing, and turning everything into some form of “content” for likes and shares is continuing to make everybody miserable.

At least we occasionally get some memes out of it.

