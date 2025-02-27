Advertisement
She logged on and lost: Woman’s tweet mocking a man impressed by her decor instantly becomes a meme

‘Had a straight dude come to my house and he was SO impressed by the simplest things. my family’s catacombs and wine cellars, the cask of amontillado, the chains i used to restrain him, the bricks i used to seal him up in my catacombs…’

Left side: tweet reading 'had a straight dude come to my place and he was SO impressed by the simplest things. art on the wall, rugs, a $40 knife block set. dudes are so fucking lame and pathetic lol they fr need a mommy to take care of them their whole lives' Right side: meme of man repeating tweet to his friend

Hey ladies, is it pathetic to be impressed by apartment decor? Asking for a straight dude.

An X (fka Twitter) user kicked off a whole malestrom of drama this week when she reported back on an interaction she had with an acquaintance.

“Had a straight dude come to my place and he was SO impressed by the simplest things,” wrote @spookyshah. “Art on the walls, rugs, a $40 knife block set. dudes are so fucking lame and pathetic lol they fr need a mommy to take care of them their whole lives.”

straight dude apartment
@spookyshah/X
Straight dudes and mean girls

The general premise of @spookyshah’s tweet isn’t necessarily unfounded. There’s an intersection of weaponized incompetence and societal expectations that have led to the stereotype that single, straight men might not put as much effort into setting up their homes as their female counterparts.

apartments like this meme
@spookyshah/X

Not All Men, of course. But if you squint, you can probably see where she was coming from.

That said, how this particular interaction was recounted on social media mostly left everyone wondering why it provoked such vitriol on earth.

straight dude apartment
@DK_Able/X

As the tweet gained more traction, the responses were mostly composed of people clapping back at @spookyshah for turning something so innocuous into a reason to be publicly cruel.

@DK_Able/X
straight dude apartment
@kris_dingle_/X
straight dude apartment
@kris_dingle_/X
straight dude apartment
@kris_dingle_/X
straight dude apartment
@isabeatty/X
straight dude apartment
@isabeatty/X

‘Had a straight dude come to my place…’ becomes a copypasta

The best result from this strange situation was that some folks started mocking it in a way that quickly reached meme territory.

straight dude apartment meme
straight dude apartment meme
@paynushurts/X
@paynushurts/X
@peemoder/X
@peemoder/X

Ultimately, the real takeaway here is that being chronically online, oversharing, and turning everything into some form of “content” for likes and shares is continuing to make everybody miserable.

@peemoder/X
At least we occasionally get some memes out of it.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

