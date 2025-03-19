‘She doesn’t know how to walk anymore’: Mom films daughter struggling to walk. Then she rushes to the ER after reading the comments

When a St. Louis mom noticed her toddler suddenly stopped walking in February, she turned to TikTok for advice—sparking a moment that led to an unexpected diagnosis: rickets. Reign Lee’s video asking other moms if their children had experienced anything similar quickly racked up millions of views, with commenters urging her to seek immediate medical attention. By the end of the day, doctors confirmed what TikTok suspected—her daughter had rickets, a rare but serious childhood bone disease caused by a severe vitamin D deficiency.

At the time, Lee was nine months pregnant and caring for two kids under two. Her daughters, Willow and Winnie, loved to play with each other. “They’re known for walking down the hall to their room,” Lee told a CBS affiliate. When Willow stopped walking with Winnie, Lee started to get nervous.

A St. Louis mom turns to TikTok after her toddler suddenly stops walking

She took her concerns to TikTok. On Feb. 9, 2025, she posted a video, addressing her caption to the moms on the platform. She wrote, “Have your little toddlers ever just stopped walking? Did they show signs of something being wrong?”

The video blew up immediately and now has almost 40 million views.

TikTok moms sound the alarm—and suggest rickets

Lee started her video by introducing her daughters and sharing their ages, before explaining how Willow recently stopped walking. The camera pans to Willow who struggles to stand, gripping the bed for balance. She wants to walk, but her tiny body appears to be rebelling against her.

In her caption, Lee wrote that Willow had a doctor’s appointment coming up. She asked if anyone had ever encountered a similar situation, sharing that the experience had been “stressful.”

Commenters jumped in, urging Lee not to wait for the appointment, but to take her daughter to get checked out immediately.

“Def have her checked for San Filippo syndrome,” wrote @MeliaDoll. And @TazWahala added “Sudden visible discomfort in walking, I’d take her to the ER to be safe. Time could be of the essence.”

“Might be her spine,” @godbless_3333 commented. “She needs to see a neurologist.”

But the one suggestion that kept coming up in the comments was the idea that Willow might be suffering from rickets.

What is rickets?

Rickets is a childhood bone disease brought on by dangerously low levels of Vitamin D. The Mayo Clinic says those afflicted may exhibit symptoms like delayed growth, delayed motor skills, pain in the spine, pelvis and legs, and muscle weakness. Left untreated, the disease can result in seizures, bone deformities, dental defects, a curved spine, and stunted growth.

The same day Lee posted her now-viral video, she posted a video of Willow in a medical facility waiting to be seen. Then, later that same day, Lee confirmed TikTok’s suspicions, sharing that Willow had been diagnosed with Rickets. “Her bones are really, really weak,” Lee said. “And her calcium is really, really low.”

Lee announced that Willow was going to start treatment, and thanked TikTok for their help, promising to keep Willow’s supporters updated on her journey. The family has a GoFundMe which, so far, has raised almost $16,500.

Since Willow’s diagnosis, Lee has given birth to her third child, another daughter. And Willow is expected to make a full recovery. In more recent videos, the now three-year-old can be seen wearing a feeding tube or going to physical therapy. As of mid-March, she’s been busy toddling around and playing in a video of her mother redecorating the room Willow shares with her middle sister, Winnie.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Reign Lee for comment via TikTok.

