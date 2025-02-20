‘Is this a threat?’: Woman’s dad gets Christmas card from St. Jude. Then she opens it and sees just one word

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is known for advancing cures for pediatric cancers, but TikTok commenters have questions about their methods as they pertain to holiday greetings.

Featured Video

Kailee Walker, a 21-year-old from West Virginia, posted a video of the Christmas card the hospital sent her father in the mail on Feb. 17, 2025.

The front of the card features an adorable picture of Mila, a baby who received care for leukemia at the facility. But when the reader opens the card, they are greeted by a stark accusation styled in capital letters: HO.

Advertisement

Kailee’s video has been viewed 7.8 million times in two days, with commenters both applauding and questioning St. Jude and their fundraising strategies. Sarah wonders, “Is this a threat?” and Karina Martinez interprets Mila’s message as meaning “ur dad didn’t donate enough for the rest of the card.”

Mila’s family joins the chat

Commenters fell in love with Mila, the baby at the center of the St. Jude card controversy. Responding to Mila’s would-be threat, Dale confirms that “Mila bout that life” and @boy_mama421 writes “Mila will take 7-10 business days to stand on business, she don’t care.”

Advertisement

Kailee’s video went so viral, it reached Mila’s family who stated they hadn’t seen the card before. Writing from the account @tntrent18, Mila’s mom says “This is hilarious, thank you so much for sharing. Promise Mila has no beat with anyone!” She added that she thought the card was supposed to read HOPE, before posting a video of Mila — now with long hair — blowing kisses from her crib.

Advertisement

Kailee responded, writing “I am so happy she is doing well!!! She is one tough cookie!!”

St. Jude gets in on the joke

It didn’t take long for the hospital’s social media team to discover Kailee’s post, but when they did, their response was as optimistic and pragmatic as one would expect from an organization whose mission statement promises care to every child, regardless of “race, religion, or ability to pay.”

St. Jude’s account commented on Kailee’s post, writing “Sometimes hope may come in parts. We’ve let our teams know, to help prevent this in the future!”

Advertisement

To which Kailee responded, “Honestly keep it up. Way to target Gen Z.”

Fortune writes that Gen Z has more money than other generations did at their same age, but because of inflation, they have no spending power. By speaking their language — whether accidentally or purposefully — it’s possible companies like St. Jude can begin to attract a new donor base.

As their marketing team would say, you gotta keep the ho alive.