‘Is this a threat?’: Woman’s dad gets Christmas card from St. Jude. Then she opens it and sees just one word

‘Mila’s family commenting is sending me 😭.’

Photo of Ilana Gordon

Ilana Gordon
3 panel image: on the left a card with a child on the cover, in the middle a hand opens the card, on the right a person has a stunned expression. Text over: my dad got this in the mail from st. jude.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is known for advancing cures for pediatric cancers, but TikTok commenters have questions about their methods as they pertain to holiday greetings.  

Kailee Walker, a 21-year-old from West Virginia, posted a video of the Christmas card the hospital sent her father in the mail on Feb. 17, 2025.

The front of the card features an adorable picture of Mila, a baby who received care for leukemia at the facility. But when the reader opens the card, they are greeted by a stark accusation styled in capital letters: HO.

HO copy in card
@Kaileecwalker
Kailee’s video has been viewed 7.8 million times in two days, with commenters both applauding and questioning St. Jude and their fundraising strategies. Sarah wonders, “Is this a threat?” and Karina Martinez interprets Mila’s message as meaning “ur dad didn’t donate enough for the rest of the card.”

@kaileecwalker @vaibanez ♬ Tututututurururu – fran ♡

Mila’s family joins the chat 

Commenters fell in love with Mila, the baby at the center of the St. Jude card controversy. Responding to Mila’s would-be threat, Dale confirms that “Mila bout that life” and @boy_mama421 writes “Mila will take 7-10 business days to stand on business, she don’t care.” 

Commenter response 2
@alexandria.bustamante/TikTok
Commenter response 1
@alexandria.bustamante/TikTok

Kailee’s video went so viral, it reached Mila’s family who stated they hadn’t seen the card before. Writing from the account @tntrent18, Mila’s mom says “This is hilarious, thank you so much for sharing. Promise Mila has no beat with anyone!” She added that she thought the card was supposed to read HOPE, before posting a video of Mila — now with long hair — blowing kisses from her crib.   

Mila's family response
@tntrent18/TikTok
Kailee responded, writing “I am so happy she is doing well!!! She is one tough cookie!!”

St. Jude gets in on the joke 

It didn’t take long for the hospital’s social media team to discover Kailee’s post, but when they did, their response was as optimistic and pragmatic as one would expect from an organization whose mission statement promises care to every child, regardless of “race, religion, or ability to pay.”

St. Jude’s account commented on Kailee’s post, writing  “Sometimes hope may come in parts. We’ve let our teams know, to help prevent this in the future!”

St. Jude response
@stjude/TikTok

To which Kailee responded, “Honestly keep it up. Way to target Gen Z.”

Fortune writes that Gen Z has more money than other generations did at their same age, but because of inflation, they have no spending power. By speaking their language — whether accidentally or purposefully — it’s possible companies like St. Jude can begin to attract a new donor base.

As their marketing team would say, you gotta keep the ho alive.

Ilana Gordon

Ilana Gordon hails from Connecticut but currently lives in a state of continuous panic. At night she performs standup all across the U.S. and internationally at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. By day she works as an associate producer for ‘Daily Pop’ on E! She is usually very tired. Ilana’s writing has been featured in places like: the A.V. Club, the Takeout, Atlas Obscura, Huffington Post, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, the Belladonna Comedy, Reductress, Mashable, the Second City Network, RedEye Chicago, ART + marketing, the Muse, Dose and OMGFacts. Follow her on Twitter: ilanaabby

