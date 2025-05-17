Man’s Spotify Wrapped exposes cheating girlfriend’s affair: “Our top artist was someone I’d never heard of”

When one man checked his Spotify Wrapped, he didn’t expect it to unravel his entire relationship.

Redditor u/serenologic shared a post in r/confessions titled, “I found out my girlfriend was cheating on me through her Spotify Wrapped… and now I can’t even listen to music anymore.” What began as a quirky tradition between a couple of sharing their annual Spotify Wrapped turned into a digital trail of heartbreak.

Although the event happened back in December, the emotional sting still lingers. He wrote, “It still messes with me every time I hear certain songs.” The couple had lived together and regularly shared music, making their Spotify Wrapped feel like a reflection of their relationship. But when last year’s Wrapped came out, something felt wrong.

He wrote, “Our top artist was someone I’d never heard of.” The mystery musician had fewer than 500 monthly listeners and made raw, emotional indie music, which was completely outside their usual shared taste.

Investigating the musician led to a painful realization

Curious, the Redditor investigated further. “Turns out: local artist. lives in our city. follows her on ig. She follows him back,” he explained. That alone raised suspicions, but what came next confirmed his fears.

After scrolling through the artist’s Instagram highlights, he spotted his girlfriend in them. The truth was unavoidable: “She had been playing his songs constantly at his place… while I thought she was working late.”

He confronted her. At first, she lied. Then she admitted to the affair but downplayed it, saying, “It wasn’t serious.” Despite her excuse, the relationship ended a week later.

Though he never told her how he found out, the damage was done. What once was their favorite app became a constant reminder of the betrayal. “Now I can’t use Spotify without feeling like an idiot,” he confessed. “F**k Spotify Wrapped.”

Redditors reacted with sympathy to the man’s situation

Reddit users flooded the post with support and disbelief. Many expressed heartbreak on his behalf. Others were shocked by how something as harmless as Spotify could become a betrayal detector.

Several users related to the idea of music being forever tainted by a relationship.

“Same month. Same discovery. Different way. I feel your pain bro,” one commenter shared.

“Why are you mad at Spotify, it was being your bro! It had your back! If it weren’t for Spotify, you would never had known she was cheating on you. Don’t shoot the messenger, so to speak,” wrote u/DntCllMeWht.

The OP replied, “True that. Spotify did me dirty, but also saved me from living a lie. Guess it’s a love-hate relationship now. 😅”

