‘Using a massage gun on your neck’: 25 everyday dangers that could kill you instantly

You’re probably doing this without realizing how dangerous it is.

2 panel image: on the left is rushing freeway traffic and on the right is a cow. In the middle is a reddit thread with the prompt: What's something most people don't realise will kill you in seconds?

On the r/AskReddit subreddit, u/gary1405 posed the question, “What’s something most people don’t realize will kill you in seconds?” The discussion unearthed several everyday hazards that can have fatal consequences within moments.

One of the common themes mentioned by fellow Redditors was anything to do with road rage, which includes brake-checking large vehicles like semi-trailer trucks. Another prevalent concern is the risk of slipping in the shower. This can lead to severe head injuries or even death, especially among older adults.

One less commonly known risk is cracking your neck and the use of massage guns on your neck. Neurosurgeons warn against this, as it can lead to stroke, paralysis, and even death if done incorrectly.

In house and forest fires, smoke inhalation is a leading cause of death, not the fire itself. Scientific American notes that inhaling carbon monoxide and other toxic gases during wildfires can lead to swift incapacitation and death.

Below are 25 split-second causes of death and stories from Redditors:

1.

“Moving water. It’s freaking dangerous. Water is heavy so when it’s moving it has a lot of energy. It might not feel too bad walking through knee-deep flowing water but if you fall the water will have more area to push on. You may not be able to get yourself on your feet again.”

2.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'Hey, that small invertebrate you found by the sea? Please leave it alone.'
u/SketchtheHunter via Reddit

3.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, ' So I was trying to look up a DIY mixture to remove mold/mildew recently. A surprising number of sources (including an AI tool) suggested mixing bleach and vinegar.'
u/SketchtheHunter via Reddit

4.

Reddit comment about something that kills you, explaining horses are dumb but heavy and can kill you if you're not careful.
u/Maanzacorian via Reddit

5.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'Inhalents. I tried them once in high school. 2 weeks later a kid at another school died from using them THE FIRST TIME. A couple weeks after that, I was offered them again. I told them fuck no and asked if they hadn't heard about the dead kid. They looked at me and seriously replied, 'Oh yeah, it's okay. He used the wrong brand. He used the blue bottle, instead of the purple bottle.''
u/Maanzacorian via Reddit

6.

“Road rage in general. You don’t know who’s around you, you don’t know if they’re armed, you don’t know their mindset. They won’t be in your life longer than a few seconds just fucking let it go and cool off somewhere,” adds u/Rat192. “🙃 only problem is when you are angry your are not always rational and none of this comment will really matter.”

7.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'Things under huge amounts of tension. Boat lines, garage door springs, various other cables or springs used in industrial settings. These can send you back to the character select in an instant. Capacitors. Maybe most people don't interact with them, but for those that do (DIY electronics repairs), a typical PSU in a home computer have capacitors that can kill you. Shocking, I know.'
u/breakthro444 via Reddit

8.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'Smoke inhalation. Happens far faster than people think.'
u/AngeloPappas via Reddit

9.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'Water. People often do not respect water and how it can quickly kill you.'
u/AngeloPappas via Reddit

10.

“There’s a show on Netflix where bartenders compete by making cocktails. Once in a while, they’ll use dry ice for presentation. The smart ones keep it contained, separated, or removable. The…less-smart ones toss it directly in the drink, get DQ’d when the judges refuse to drink it, and usually get eliminated that round. The judges explained that even a small loose chunk can get caught in your throat, sublimate CO2 directly into your respiratory system, and suffocate you,” writes u/PocketBuckle

11.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'Falling from regular standing height'
u/bellebutterfield via Reddit

12.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'I slipped (or passed out, we don’t know) in the shower 2 years ago, hit the front and back of my head. I was lucky my husband was home and heard the banging. Woke up to him shaking me and on the phone with 911. Bad concussion, seriously the worst headache of my life. Lost 6 months of memory I never got back. Had mild aphasia and the shakes for a few weeks after and a personality change. But I feel very lucky it wasn’t worse.'
u/kamikazekatie via Reddit

13.

“Electrocution. A dear coworker friend died in his basement recently. There had been flooding and he had no idea it was electrified. One step and it was over. He was 58,” u/sugarintheboots writes.

14.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'Large herbivores. They've evolved defenses to make large predators rethink their life choices. They will mess you up.'
u/broccoli_octopus via Reddit

15.

u/stevenpfrench writes: “There were two utility workers in my home town that died going into an underground drainage control. Opened it up and the first guy went down and passed out from whatever gases were down there. Second guy went in after him and passed out too.”

16.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'Using a massage gun on your neck... While handheld massage guns are generally safe to use on muscles, using them on the neck can be dangerous. The high vibrations produced by massage guns can injure unprotected areas of the neck, and in rare cases, can cause soft tissue damage or stroke-like symptoms.'
u/NefariousnessSlight via Reddit

17.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'My 70+ year old mom slipped recently. I looked at it, their walk-in shower was huge and the shower head was pointed almost straight down, so they were standing on the curved raised area. I told her to point the shower head at an angle so they’d be standing in the middle where it was flat.'
u/methos3 via Reddit

18.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'Slipping in the shower...'
u/methos3 via Reddit

19.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'Enclosed spaces. Don't assume it's the air you're used to down there'
u/LittleMsSavoirFaire via Reddit

20.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'Predators only kill you if they're hungry and think that you're worth the fight. Prey animals will try to kill you if they get scared. And it's real easy to scare a prey animal. All they do is eat and fear for their life.'
u/LittleMsSavoirFaire via Reddit

21.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'A very long time ago I was doom-scrolling YouTube and I came across this story of a woman who got into a car accident with her three children. The semi ran right through the car, and the woman was the only one who survived. Later her and her husband ended up having triplets in the same boy-girl pattern as their last kids. Ever since watching those videos (interviews and news stories about it) I stay as far away from semi trucks'
u/TheSaltiestSaltine via Reddit

22.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'I used to live near an interstate with some pretty intense hills and never ceased to be amazed that car drivers would pull right in front of a semi on their way downhill and then proceed to ride the brake down the hill. It apparently never occurred to them that maybe the truck was a little slower cresting that hill for a reason...?'
u/le4t via Reddit

23.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, ' We had a local case where a road-rager brake checked an old man to a complete stop in the middle of the highway, and then started to take off. The tractor trailer behind them couldn’t stop in time and killed the old man. The road-rager went to prison for manslaughter.'
u/JudgeGusBus via Reddit

24.

Reddit comment about something that kills you. Text reads, 'Brake-checking a semi (you’d think it’d be obvious but nope)'
u/JudgeGusBus via Reddit

25.

“Rust. If you run into a hole in the ground with rusty stuff inside, that does not get good ventilation. Dont go in. Rust is iron combined with oxygen. And it can eat all of the oxygen in the air. And fun fact, your body cant tell how much oxygen is in the air, but does sense carbon dioxide is there. So you dont know you are going until you are dead,” writes u/remes1234.

The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot's web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.




Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

