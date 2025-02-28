Advertisement
Is she trans, a cannibal, or a new kid? The ‘Shrek 5’ teaser trailer has fans speculating about Zendaya’s character

‘Fergus or Farkle transitioned.’

Screenshot of a tweet from X user @SarkyFancyBear: 'Pause, not to be a Shrek nerd, but I'm sure Felicia is the only girl out of the ogre triplets and she has blue eyes.'; Background: Side by Side promotional images of Shrek's daughter from Shrek 5

People are theorizing that Shrek and Fiona’s daughter, played by Zendaya in Shrek 5, is trans because of her eyes.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'Pause, not to be a Shrek nerd, but I'm sure Felicia is the only girl out of the ogre triplets and she has blue eyes. That means either Fergus or Farkle transitioned, let's go?'
@SarkyFancyBear/X

DreamWorks has officially unveiled the first teaser trailer for Shrek 5. This marks the return of the beloved franchise with a fresh twist. The teaser not only confirms the comeback of iconic characters like Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey but also introduces a new face: Zendaya as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter. This revelation has ignited a flurry of fan theories and discussions, particularly surrounding the true identity of Zendaya’s character.

In the brief teaser, Donkey asks the Magic Mirror who the ‘fairest of them all’ is. In response, he displays various internet memes of Shrek. Zendaya’s character, depicted as a teenage ogre with red hair and brown eyes, reacts with embarrassment. She gives an exasperated, “Dad!” at seeing Shrek in meme form. This scene has led fans to speculate about her character’s backstory and identity.

Is Shrek’s daughter trans in Shrek 5?

One prevailing theory suggests that Zendaya’s character is not Felicia, the daughter introduced in Shrek the Third. Rather, they say, she could be one of Shrek and Fiona’s children who is trans. This interpretation stems from Felicia’s distinct eye color being blue, whereas Fergus and Farkle have brown eyes. Zendaya’s character has brown eyes like the boys. 

u/PowerPulser posted on the r/sh*ttymoviedetails subreddit, “In Shrek 5, this unnamed girl refers to Shrek as ‘dad’. However, Felicia has blue eyes and not bright brown eyes. Meaning that this character is actually trans Farkle.”

Another theory posits that Zendaya’s character is a fourth, younger sibling, expanding the original trio of ogre babies. This speculation arises from the fact that we don’t know when this movie takes place. Two of the triplets are also not featured in the teaser trailer.

Theory about why Shrek and Fiona's daughter has brown eyes. Text reads, 'i wanna throw out another theory and that she could just be a 4th kid'
@Starrboyart/X
Theory about why Shrek and Fiona's daughter has brown eyes. Text reads, 'Could also mean they have a fourth kid. Considering the first one turned out to be three, a fourth for them is a second under ordinary circumstances and thus pretty normal. Also that might make more sense than 2 triplets being randomly gone, they all are it’s the youngest kid'
@Starrboyart/X
Theory about why Shrek and Fiona's daughter has brown eyes. Text reads, 'Guessing they won’t have very big parts and the daughter will be more of a main character so she made it into the initial teaser. I want to see Donkeys kids more than Shreks other 2'
@YolkMilk/X
A slightly more disturbing fan theory is that Felicia ate her brothers; Shrek the Third revealed that ogres are cannibals and will eat one another.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'Shrek 3 has confirmed ogres are known cannibals and often eat smaller/weaker family members, as they're easy prey (Shrek's dad tried to eat him on multiple occasions), maybe Felicia devoured her brothers' quote-retweeting someone asking where Felicia's brothers are.
@burglahobbit/X
Theory about why Shrek and Fiona's daughter has brown eyes. Text reads, 'Jokes about ogre infanticide aside, I think it’s quite likely they’ll still be in the film but just didn’t appear in this very short teaser'
@burglahobbit/X

Eye color changes over time

A significant point of discussion among fans is the discrepancy in eye color. Shrek the Third depicts baby Felicia with bright blue eyes and brothers Fergus and Farkle with brown eyes. Meanwhile, in the teaser, Zendaya’s character has brown eyes. 

Theory about why Shrek and Fiona's daughter has brown eyes. Text reads, 'Kids' eye colors CAN change when they get older. They're blue when they're babies, yes, but they can change into a different color or stay blue with some minor changes. Or she could be wearing contacts, that can happen too.'
@CooperGal24/X

This color change could have been intentional because babies born with blue eyes will occasionally change their eye color over time to a darker color. According to Healthline, “Eyes that are a darker shade from birth tend to stay dark, while some eyes that began a lighter shade will also darken as melanin production increases.”

Some fans say that it’s possible that the animators simply forgot that Felicia’s eyes were supposed to be blue. This could be a simple mistake without it being a deliberate plot point in the movie. A disappointing theory to some, but also one of the easiest to assume.

Theory about why Shrek and Fiona's daughter has brown eyes. Text reads, 'Nah, it’s Felicia. I think they forgot her eye color due to the fact they haven’t animated the triplets in a long while so assumed she had the same eye color as her brothers. Also I’m sure we will see her brothers in a more longer trailer'
@FallingSkieess/X
Theory about why Shrek and Fiona's daughter has brown eyes. Text reads, 'I'll tell you an interesting fact, the producers might not have shown the brothers because they just wanted to. I don't rule out that the sister could have eaten them, but they are the same age, there is no way she could handle two at once, I really hope they will be in the final version'
@FallingSkieess/X

Shrek 5 is scheduled for a Dec. 2026 release. The new film promises to blend comedy with modern cultural references, as audiences have come to expect of the Shrek franchise.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
