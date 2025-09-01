“Sorry they got caught”: Roblox to launch adults-only section after mounting pressure from parents

Roblox is rolling out one of its biggest policy changes yet.

Featured Video

Starting August 28, the platform has begun limiting access to its Restricted content, tightening the age requirement from 17+ to 18+.

The shift is happening in phases—users under 18 already can’t find these experiences through search or recommendations, and full blocking is expected later this year.

The update isn’t just about players. Developers who are under 18 will no longer be able to upload new projects under the Restricted label, although they can still maintain what they’ve already built.

Advertisement

To maintain access, Roblox requires users to verify their age with a government-issued ID.

This is a significant move from the company, which has faced mounting criticism over child safety on its platform. Parents, advocacy groups, and even internet personalities have pressed Roblox to get tougher on mature content.

The Schlep controversy

The new rules come just weeks after Roblox permanently banned YouTuber Schlep, who built a following of more than 600,000 subscribers by posting videos aimed at exposing predators.

Advertisement

Schlep insisted his work helped lead to arrests. Still, Roblox accused him of crossing the line by simulating dangerous conversations, sharing personal information, and pushing users to take chats off-platform. The company not only banned him but also sent a cease-and-desist letter.

The decision triggered backlash, with some saying Roblox punished someone who was raising alarms rather than addressing the issues themselves.

Chris Hansen, best known for To Catch a Predator, has reportedly been in contact with Schlep and is exploring Roblox for a possible documentary on how the platform handles child safety.

Parents speak out

Long before this change, parents and users in general were already posting online about removing their children from Roblox.

Advertisement

One mom went viral for sitting down with her seven-year-old to explain why the game was no longer safe in their house.

At the same time, CEO David Baszucki stirred outrage when he said he hoped Roblox could one day offer dating options for adults, prompting a petition calling for his removal.

Users react online

When news of the new 18+ restrictions hit Facebook, commenters didn’t hold back.

Advertisement

“Hmmm, seems like something they should have done in the first place instead of banning the YouTuber guy hunting the preds,” one person wrote.

Another added, “If it takes Chris Hansen to start investigating you for you to make a change, it’s not good intention. They’re just sorry they got caught.”

Others questioned whether Roblox should even allow adult-only content at all. “Roblox is a kids’ game; it shouldn’t have 18+ content AT ALL!” one commenter said.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.