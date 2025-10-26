15 “unexpectedly wholesome” moments that brightened someone’s day

The world can be a pretty overwhelming place, but sometimes it’s small, unexpectedly wholesome moments in your day that make everything just a little bit better.

Featured Video

A recent post in r/AskReddit encouraged redditors to share “the most unexpectedly wholesome that that’s happened to you recently.” The original poster, u/Pleasant_Mechanic007, went first, sharing an anecdote about a difficult shopping trip.

“Yesterday, I was struggling to carry groceries and my phone at the same time, and this elderly man noticed me fumbling with everything. He didn’t just hold the door, he actually helped me carry my bags to my car and refused to take any money or thanks,” they wrote. “Just said «someone did this for me when I was your age. Made my whole week and reminded me that small kindnesses really do matter.”

The other stories offered similar reminders that even the seemingly smallest things can mean a lot to people, while also motivating readers to remember that there’s always something right around the corner that can brighten up your day.

Advertisement

1. Pet playtime

“A random doggie cuddle on my walk.” —u/ulostinvelvet

2. Unexpected compliments

“A parent that I had previously had disagreements with stopped me at the grocery store to tell me how great a job I did with raising my son.” —u/Similar-Carry-2161

Advertisement

3. Transportation assist

“The bus driver waited an extra minute so I’d catch it.” —u/7misscelestia

4. Helpful barista

“Barista remembered my complicated order and called me by a nickname.” —u/wglitchfawn

Advertisement

5. Friendly neighbors

“A neighbor shared homemade cookies through the fence.” —u/o-lavenderwish

6. Thoughtful validation

“I was doing my usual weekly walk with a close friend/mentor, and we ran into someone else in the neighborhood who asked what the relation was, and he said, ‘He is like a son to me.’ With problems and doubt in my life, that made it seem like I’m doing alright.” —u/[deleted]

Advertisement

7. Anonymous kindness

“Someone left a hand-written compliment on my bike seat.” —u/r_glimmervice

8. Childish innocence

“A kid drew me a silly portrait and handed it to me.” —u/b-arcanemeadow

Advertisement

9. Enthusiastic inclusion

“Old couple waved me into their table at a crowded cafe like I was royalty.” —u/w_classiquemae

10. Benevolent stranger

“A stranger helped me untangle my headphones on the street.” —u/2luxehex

Advertisement

11. Parental assist

“I had circulation problems on Friday and had to be rushed to the hospital so I couldn’t pick up my daughter. I told hubby to pick her up – and until he arrived, the mother of a girl from my daughter’s class looked after her.” —u/cashmerered

12. Storm shelter

“A stranger returned my umbrella in a storm.” —u/ipixelvamp

Advertisement

13. Good for good’s sake

“Dropped [my] groceries, and a teenager stopped to help. Didn’t even record it for TikTok.” —u/glossybby_

14. Considerate youth

“There is a group of shitty pre-teens in our neighborhood. The other day, I saw one of them separate from the group and pick up my garbage can that someone kicked over.” —u/JomboywebP

Advertisement

15. Helping hand

“Neighbor mowed my lawn while I was sick — and left a tiny flag.” —u/z_crimsontease

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.