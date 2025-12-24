“I didn’t know you were an ally”: Gamer discovers “hidden” LGBTQ allyship in Hello Kitty Island Adventure game

A gamer on TikTok stumbled onto an exciting detail while playing Hello Kitty Island Adventure that it seemed not everyone knew about. The player, @hyliancoast, posted a clip from their game showing paper craft items covered in Pride flag palettes.

Featured Video

OP clicked through each of the color set options, explaining that while they didn’t recognize all of the color combinations, it seemed like if most of them were based on pride flags, they all must be.

Gamer spots Pride flags in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

In the viral clip, the gamer asked, “One of the Hello Kitty Island Adventure developers has to be gay, because what is this?” Then they explained the find. “I just went to go customise the stuff from the paper craft whatever holiday thing, and they’re all pride flags!” They listed colors tied to gay, trans, lesbian, nonbinary, pan, ace, and bi flags.

Advertisement

However, they admitted they didn’t recognize all of the combinations. “I don’t know what these two are, but if those are also pride flags, let me know cause this is very suspicious.”

#hellokittyislandadventure #Gaymer #cozygames #queertiktok ♬ original sound – 𝖆𝖚𝖌𝖚𝖘𝖙🧿☆⊹₊ ⋆ @hyliancoast I saw the bi one and I was like “haha bi flag” but then I kept looking through all the colors and I was like “wait a second…” So anyway time to put pride flags in my hello kitty island adventure house hehehehehe. THEY’RE TOO ACCURATE FOR THIS TO BE A COINCIDENCE!!! Edit: I have now learned it is not a coincidence because it’s literally a pride event lmao. It isn’t explicitly stated, but the wiki says the event has to do with self expression and love. Sooooo. Also I realize what I thought was the gay flag was actually the aroace flag, sorry guys! I thought I might’ve been wrong about that one lol #hellokittyislandadventures

Soon after, other players filled in the gaps. One TikToker replied, “Oh yeah, the dialogue around the event is clearly trying to subtly hint that it is supposed to be a pride parade.”

Another person added, “This event is meant to be pride! The characters even talk about ‘representing their true selves’ and being who they truly are.”

Advertisement

According to a June 2025 Go Nintendo article, the game hosted an in-game event called “Paper Parade.” During that event, players worked with Tuxedosam “to put on a prideful parade that celebrates everyone’s individuality.” The event ran through July 3. However, the customization options appeared to linger long after the event ended.

The article also explained the mechanics. “When you visit Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, and all your friends around the island, they’ll gift you unique Paper Crafts,” it said. Then, players collected stories tied to each character. As they progressed, they unlocked furniture, outfits, and vivid color combinations.

Fans said the allyship felt intentional

Although Paper Parade launched for Pride Month, the November 2025 video suggested year-round access. This was not a first, either. A Reddit post from two years earlier showed player outfits in multiple Pride flag colorways. Redditor u/icryaftersexxx wrote, “i love that you can customize the paper float items with the flag colors too 💖”

Advertisement

OP also noted in the comments, “I really, really think they did it intentionally because all the colors coincide with pride flags and Tuxedo Sam said that the paper parade was all about loving one another, all the characters have a little piece to say about it.”

u/PositivelyHooked replied, “Yeah, I see it now that I’ve delved into dying & customising .. they did it totally intentionally without calling it ‘pride’ or anything .. & with the current climate against the queer community I totally get why. I [love] my paper stuff so much 🥰”

@hyliancoast did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.