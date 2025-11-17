“10/10 would recommend”: TikTok swears by the “potato bed” sleep hack

TikTok is sleeping on the new potato bed trend, but in a good way, after videos on how to make a comfy pillow nest went viral. Some are claiming that this technique contributed to a better night’s rest, while others are simply enthusiastic for a new and easy way to be as cozy as possible this winter.

During scary times, sometimes you gotta make yourself a nest.

What is a potato bed, and how do you make one?

Comfort appreciators on TikTok have created the bed setup of their dreams with these so-called “potato beds.” Named after the shape the technique creates, and possibly derived from the term “couch potato,” making a stable pillow and blanket nest for the night is an easy feat with the right materials.

One potato bed tutorial gained over 151.6 million views after @secretlifeeee123 posted it in late October.

The instructions are simple:

Place a fitted sheet upside-down on top of your bed. Stuff the sides of the sheet with pillows. Spread a soft blanket on the bottom. Add rolled-up blankets to the sides for stability. Fill in any gaps with more pillows, blankets, or stuffed animals. Top it all off with one more blanket.

As the trend caught on, more tutorial videos or posts showing off the results appeared on the FYP. The hashtag #potatobed now has 841 cozy, comfy posts.

“10/10 would recommend,” wrote @maddymathias.

Dogs also tend to approve of the potato bed, as demonstrated by @615jade. The cuddling potential is through the roof.

Gen Z reverses course on sleep deprivation trends

While the potato bed trend may seem inconsequential, it may be another sign that younger generations are starting to value sleep like we all should. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in three U.S. adults gets less sleep than the recommended amount for their age group.

That statistic may be the result of under-reporting, because 40 percent say they’re accidentally falling asleep during the day at least once per month. This is likely related to the rise-and-grind mindset pushed by some influencers and by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Early this year, during that whole DOGE disaster, the billionaire claimed that this young team of government job slashers was working 120 hours per week.

That would not leave anything close to the recommended eight hours of sleep per night, which poses serious health risks if it goes on too long.

Thankfully, most of Gen Z is all about sleepy girl mocktails and bed nesting, as surveys find that this generation values a good rest. In one study conducted in 2022, 61 percent of Zoomer women named better sleep as the top activity that would improve their health.

If potato beds are a part of this, more power to them.

