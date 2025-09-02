Polish CEO who snatched signed hat from boy at US Open apologizes after his company is review-bombed

A Polish CEO has apologized after sparking international outrage when he was caught on camera snatching a signed tennis cap from a young fan at the US Open. Piotr Szczerek, head of paving stone company Drogbruk, admitted on Instagram that he made a “serious mistake” and apologized to the boy, his family, and tennis player Kamil Majchrzak, who originally handed the hat to the child.

Featured Video

His apology came after days of viral backlash that left both his reputation and his company’s online ratings battered.

The incident spread rapidly online, turning Szczerek into a viral villain. Many accused him of deliberately taking a souvenir meant for a child. However, he insisted that he thought the cap was being handed in his direction for his own sons, who had also sought autographs.

TERRIBLE! Pro tennis player attempts to give a hat to a child at the US Open. An adult steps in and vultures it. Who does this?



Should there be any punishment? pic.twitter.com/Fgzf591jLa — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) August 29, 2025

Advertisement

Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek apologizes for snatching cap from boy

“I would like to unequivocally apologize to the boy who was harmed, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself,” Szczerek wrote. He admitted that the chaotic post-match celebration clouded his judgment.

“In the emotions, in the crowd’s joy after the victory, I was convinced that the tennis player was handing the cap in my direction — for my sons, who had earlier asked for autographs,” he added. “It is a painful but necessary lesson in humility for me.”

His company, Drogbruk, suffered from review bombing on the local job site GoWork, as its rating on GoWork plummeted to just 1.4 out of 5 stars.

Advertisement

Despite the criticism, Szczerek emphasized that his actions were a misunderstanding. He described himself as long active in supporting children and athletes. “This situation showed me that one moment of carelessness can undo years of work and support,” he wrote. He also vowed to take part in more initiatives for kids.

“I believe that only through deeds can I rebuild the lost trust.”

Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak responds to the controversy

Meanwhile, tennis star Majchrzak tried to repair the pain caused by the controversy. The Polish player said that he was distracted and tired after the match and didn’t notice the hat being taken. “I had, like, a dead look, if you know what I mean. I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions,” he explained.

Advertisement

Majchrzak luckily was able to make amends for Szczerek’s actions. He met up with the boy, Brock, whom he meant to give the hat to after the match. He provided a new signed hat for him, along with other presents, as shown on Majchrzak’s Instagram story.

People online are still unimpressed with what Szczerek did and are happy to share their displeasure with the CEO on social media.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.