Kids are repurposing Pokémon tins into cute lil DIY jewelry boxes. Here’s how to make one

A DIY trend is catching on across TikTok as crafters repurpose old Pokémon tins into travel-ready jewelry boxes. It all started when artist Cindy (@feedcinart), a TikToker who identifies as “a painter that won’t shut up” (and a Gemini) shared her upcycled creations online. TikTok loved the idea so much, Cindy made a full tutorial. With over 85,000 views and counting, the Pokémon tin jewelry box is the platform’s favorite new hack.

“A resourceful queen,” commented @pixiemely.

How a Pokémon fan’s leftovers sparked a DIY trend

Cindy displayed one of her tins in a post on May 12, 2025. She told TikTok her boyfriend is a Pokémon fan who “always had empty tins,” so she asked him to give them to her to make into jewelry boxes. Commenters were impressed with the cute and useful idea.

“Wait, this is the cutest idea ever,” said @card.cryptid. “Oh this is perfect for traveling or just taking some with you in a purse! Great idea,” said @noctuadawn.

@betosai8 shared, “That’s an amazing idea! My mom likes keeping the tins, now I know what I wanna do with em.”

The internet loved Cindy’s idea for repurposing Pokémon tins and tried it themselves

Cindy shared a detailed tutorial on TikTok that explained how to turn unused Pokémon tins into jewelry boxes. Lots of TikTokers commented that they wanted to try the cute craft project, and some posted their attempts.

TikToker @mangajuicee showed off a tin she made after watching Cindy’s videos, and she approved.

@ppuppied shared their tin on X. They said, “I saw a girl on TikTok making jewellery boxes out of Pokémon tins so I tried it myself and aaaahhh its so cute 🥲 ignore how messy it is but it was my first try and I love itttt.”

I saw a girl on tiktok making jewellery boxes out of pokemon tins so i tried it myself and aaaahhh its so cute 🥲 ignore how messy it is but it was my first try and i love itttt pic.twitter.com/zxtGkNa4JY — 🐾 (@ppuppied) May 18, 2025

Here’s how to make your own Pokémon jewelry box:

Gather supplies—any empty Pokémon tin, Scissors, double sided tape, fabric marker or gel pen, ruler, velvet fabric, chipboard or thin cardboard like a cereal box, felt, a lighter, and a hot glue gun. Cut 4 felt rectangles to 4.5 inches by 2.75 inches for the ring rolls. Tightly roll the felt into tubes and hot glue them along the long edge. Repeat this 4 times. Cut two 4 ½ by 2 ⅔ cardboard panels to fit the top and bottom of the case, and set them aside. Wrap fabric around the ring rolls and glue them closed. Tape fabric to one side of each of the cardboard panels, and wrap it around to secure it on the reverse side. Only one flat side of each panel will be visible. Hot glue the fabric-wrapped bottom panel into the bottom half of the tin. Hot glue the ring rolls into the bottom half of the tin on top of the fabric-wrapped panel. Measure and wrap a cardboard divider to separate the ring rolls from the open compartment. Hot glue the divider into the bottom half of the tin. Hot glue the fabric-wrapped top panel into the top half of the tin.

Cindy said, “This entire process took about three episodes of ‘Baby.’” Here’s her tutorial on TikTok:

