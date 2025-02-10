Advertisement
Culture

‘There’s an illegal DJ on the highway’: The wildest Philly police scanner highlights after the Eagles’ victory

‘Disregard second man, he has apparently gotten up out of his alcohol and continued partying.’

Anna Good
Philadelphia police had their hands full on Feb. 9, 2025, as Eagles fans flooded the streets to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. As is tradition, the revelry quickly escalated into chaos—featuring everything from pole-climbing and impromptu street races to rogue DJs and barricade thefts.

While jubilant crowds took over Philly, the madness wasn’t contained to just one city. Fans were spotted scaling poles as far away as Japan, and in some cases, they even took the poles with them in a mini parade. Excerpts from the police scanner, shared on BlueSky by ‪(@katflandermeyer.bsky.social‬), captured the escalating absurdity, offering a real-time glimpse into what can only be described as pure, unfiltered Philly energy.

There is something joyously chaotic in the excitement of an underdog team winning, and that bled out to the streets as they celebrated the 40:22 win against the Chiefs, though the police on shift Sunday night likely didn’t feel that way.

The funniest Philly police scanner moments after the Super Bowl

The police blotter highlights thread, posted by ‪Kat Flandermeyer‬ ‪(@katflandermeyer.bsky.social‬), began with rogue DJs playing music in the streets.

Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, 'there is currently an undetermined amount of djs, at least two, perhaps three, they are rotating'
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, ''i got fireworks, there’s also a dj booth' [intermittent explosions in bachground]'
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
The “bachground” typo, intentional or not, amused some folks in the comments.

Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, ''large- LARGE crowd coming' 'anybody got a drone to find these fireworks?'”
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky

The barricades become a common theme in the thread, and something that causes a lot of anguish with the folks on the police scanner calls.

“‘we have too many we keep losing the barricades’ is being repeated with increasing levels of panic lol,” Kat wrote. 

Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, 'the barricades are falling'
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky

Within the span of about ten minutes they went from trying to keep ahold of the barricades to, as Kat wrote, “‘we have the barricade going up and down broad street’ [defeated] ‘we lost all the barricades’”

Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, ''we lost the barricade at chestnut' 'we lost a lot right now!'”
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, 'this is punctuated by people yelling in the background of every radio transmission by the way'
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
It didn’t take long until dirt bikes and fire from the fireworks added to the confused chaos.

Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, ''we have random dirt bikes that have gotten around the barricade' 'well now we got dirt bikes guys'”
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, 'i keep hearing 'we can start clearing the crowd out' as if that’s an attainable goal'
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, 'WE HAVE A FIRE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE STREET FROM FIREWORKS'
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
Arguably one of the funniest conversations overheard on the scanner was, as Kat wrote it, “uh this is an estimate but i got no less than 5000 people heading your way” followed by “uh…..thanks.”

Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, ''we’re losing the intersection no cars are able to get through' that’s on people in philly trying to drive rn imo'
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky

Flandermeyer‬ at one point described the situation unfolding on the police scanner as “the zombie apocalypse” and noted that while she was intentionally avoiding the medic calls, Broad and Walnut had a second “Man down in his alcohol” but the call was quickly reversed as, “Disregard second man, he has apparently gotten up out of his alcohol and continued partying.”

People also decided that climbing poles and bus stops wasn’t enough to show their enthusiasm for the Eagles. They needed to climb on top of what turned out to be a cop car as well.

Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, 'there’s a crowd on a wagon?????' followed by 'i believe they mean it’s a police wagon and people are dancing on it, i do not have visual confirmation but lol'
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky

OP wrote, “‘We gotta confirm those officers are okay and eradicate that situation’ [attemping to contact cop car being used as dance. vehicle] ‘You guys okay?’ ‘yeah we’re okay’ [background noise of car swaying violently]”

From there, an undetermined number of garbage trucks, scaffolding, and “civilian horses” were also scaled by the revelry as people began “looking for loose barricades to put up in new places like they’re digging around for leftovers.”

Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, ''got a large group on their trucks trying to flip them'” followed by ''we got fireworks and people trying to climb a garbage truck'”
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, 'another group on a trash truck. i’ve lost track of how many total trash trucks we’re at'
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, ''we got a large group inside of the bed of a dump truck'”
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, ''i got about thirty people on top of a trash truck' i NEED to see this'
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, ''we got people climbing the poles on top of the new stands, on top of the septa, on top of the stop [signs]' 'they’re dancing on the septa'”
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, ''i now have seven or eight people on horses, the fireworks are spooking them and they’re rearing up….they’re civilian horses'”
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky

People were having races, lighting dumpsters on fire, and more, and by the end of the night, according to Flandermeyer‬, the dispatcher was so done that she was perpetually sighing deeply and she was going to stop tagging her deep sighs and that they should just be assumed.

Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, ''you got about 50 cars and 200 people…they’ve taken over the intersections, they got flares and everything….doing burnouts and donuts'” followed by, 'street racing intersection is up to like 250 people and has also added fireworks'
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, ''just be advised, the man is still on the pole….he’s refusing to come down'”
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, ''this truck is moving and we’re not sure if it’s the [people] moving it or the operator of the truck'”
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky
Phillies Superbowl police scanner thread, text reads, 'i need yall to understand this dispatcher is so done. i will stop adding the heavy sigh label just assume it’s implied from here on out'
@katflandermeyer.bsky.social/BlueSky

According to Flandermeyer‬, the revelry finally started to calm down around 2 o’clock, and she ended with the banger, as she called it, “There’s an illegal dj on the highway, he’s gotta go.”

In the quote-posts, people shared video and photo proof of what OP was only hearing on the police dispatch, from the horses leading the charge to people dancing on top of police and garbage vehicles.

Philly fans on top of a police van

CJ Fogler (@cjzero.bsky.social) 2025-02-10T03:54:14.194Z

especially appreciate this visual on how the Roaming Bands Of DJs were operating

Kat Flandermeyer (@katflandermeyer.bsky.social) 2025-02-10T14:43:25.172Z

My little brother just sent this video….

Alyssa (@gangseyboi.bsky.social) 2025-02-10T05:41:14.504Z

My little brother just sent this video….

Alyssa (@gangseyboi.bsky.social) 2025-02-10T05:41:14.504Z




