‘There’s an illegal DJ on the highway’: The wildest Philly police scanner highlights after the Eagles’ victory

Philadelphia police had their hands full on Feb. 9, 2025, as Eagles fans flooded the streets to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. As is tradition, the revelry quickly escalated into chaos—featuring everything from pole-climbing and impromptu street races to rogue DJs and barricade thefts.

While jubilant crowds took over Philly, the madness wasn’t contained to just one city. Fans were spotted scaling poles as far away as Japan, and in some cases, they even took the poles with them in a mini parade. Excerpts from the police scanner, shared on BlueSky by ‪(@katflandermeyer.bsky.social‬), captured the escalating absurdity, offering a real-time glimpse into what can only be described as pure, unfiltered Philly energy.

Philly was ABSOLUTE CHAOS after the Birds won the Super Bowl@ConnorMook_ was on the scene capturing it allpic.twitter.com/RO0COEbwdV — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) February 10, 2025

There is something joyously chaotic in the excitement of an underdog team winning, and that bled out to the streets as they celebrated the 40:22 win against the Chiefs, though the police on shift Sunday night likely didn’t feel that way.

The funniest Philly police scanner moments after the Super Bowl

The police blotter highlights thread, posted by ‪Kat Flandermeyer‬ ‪(@katflandermeyer.bsky.social‬), began with rogue DJs playing music in the streets.

The “bachground” typo, intentional or not, amused some folks in the comments.

The barricades become a common theme in the thread, and something that causes a lot of anguish with the folks on the police scanner calls.

“‘we have too many we keep losing the barricades’ is being repeated with increasing levels of panic lol,” Kat wrote.

Within the span of about ten minutes they went from trying to keep ahold of the barricades to, as Kat wrote, “‘we have the barricade going up and down broad street’ [defeated] ‘we lost all the barricades’”

It didn’t take long until dirt bikes and fire from the fireworks added to the confused chaos.

Arguably one of the funniest conversations overheard on the scanner was, as Kat wrote it, “uh this is an estimate but i got no less than 5000 people heading your way” followed by “uh…..thanks.”

Flandermeyer‬ at one point described the situation unfolding on the police scanner as “the zombie apocalypse” and noted that while she was intentionally avoiding the medic calls, Broad and Walnut had a second “Man down in his alcohol” but the call was quickly reversed as, “Disregard second man, he has apparently gotten up out of his alcohol and continued partying.”

People also decided that climbing poles and bus stops wasn’t enough to show their enthusiasm for the Eagles. They needed to climb on top of what turned out to be a cop car as well.

OP wrote, “‘We gotta confirm those officers are okay and eradicate that situation’ [attemping to contact cop car being used as dance. vehicle] ‘You guys okay?’ ‘yeah we’re okay’ [background noise of car swaying violently]”

From there, an undetermined number of garbage trucks, scaffolding, and “civilian horses” were also scaled by the revelry as people began “looking for loose barricades to put up in new places like they’re digging around for leftovers.”

People were having races, lighting dumpsters on fire, and more, and by the end of the night, according to Flandermeyer‬, the dispatcher was so done that she was perpetually sighing deeply and she was going to stop tagging her deep sighs and that they should just be assumed.

According to Flandermeyer‬, the revelry finally started to calm down around 2 o’clock, and she ended with the banger, as she called it, “There’s an illegal dj on the highway, he’s gotta go.”

In the quote-posts, people shared video and photo proof of what OP was only hearing on the police dispatch, from the horses leading the charge to people dancing on top of police and garbage vehicles.

Philly fans on top of a police van — CJ Fogler (@cjzero.bsky.social) 2025-02-10T03:54:14.194Z

especially appreciate this visual on how the Roaming Bands Of DJs were operating — Kat Flandermeyer (@katflandermeyer.bsky.social) 2025-02-10T14:43:25.172Z

My little brother just sent this video…. — Alyssa (@gangseyboi.bsky.social) 2025-02-10T05:41:14.504Z

