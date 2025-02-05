Everyone’s obsessed with Onijah Robinson, the American woman who flew to Pakistan to meet her teen lover, got dumped, and held a press conference demanding $100K

An American woman who traveled to Pakistan to meet her online love interest has captured the attention of both nations with her antics. Her legal name is Onijah Andrew Robinson but she repeatedly states it as Onijah Ahmed, claiming to have married the man she traveled to Pakistan for even though he rejected her.

After she became stranded, local media grew interested in her story and turned her into a sensation by filming her demanding money from “the government” to improve housing and other conditions in the country she claimed as her new home.

Who is Onijah Robinson?

The Independent reports that Onijah Robinson/Ahmed is a 33-year-old from New York. One young man has come forward claiming to be her son, Jeremiah, and stated to Pakistani reporters that she suffers from bipolar disorder. He reportedly followed her to Pakistan to bring her home.

According to News18, although she initially refused to leave, her son — who described her as “mentally unwell” — has convinced her to return to New York and requested plane tickets.

Reports and explainers from TikTok, where users are currently obsessed with this story, claim that Robinson hails from the Bronx and recently divorced her American husband, with whom she has multiple children. It’s unclear if or how the divorce is related to her online relationship with Ahmed.

Robinson also appears to have her own TikTok account at @styles1133 where she dresses in a head scarf and shows off makeup and nail art. The account’s bio lists the business Onijah Styles LLC, registered in the Bronx in May 2023.

How did Robinson end up in Pakistan?

According to The Express Tribune of Pakistan, Robinson traveled to the city of Karachi in Oct. 2024 to meet Nidal Ahmed Memon, who is now 19 years old and had been chatting with her online. When she arrived, however, Ahmed and his family rejected her and refused to let her into their home.

That American lady in Pakistan has been the biggest entertainment of the week for me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NAGhhk9xnx — 𝐑𝐈𝐘𝐀 𝐉’𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐔𝐑 ᥫ᭡. (@riyajamour) February 2, 2025

Reports on what happened have varied, with some claiming that Robinson and Ahmed married over video chat in a traditional Muslim ceremony, but that Robinson used a filter to change her appearance and had “catfished” Memon. What is clear is that the American woman remained in Pakistan for some time and enjoyed the attention of the media, appearing in multiple interviews and press conferences.

After the rejection, reports claim that she camped outside of Ahmed’s home for a time until he and his family fled the scene, and then she stayed in an airport, unable to get a ticket home. A local humanitarian named Ramzan Chhipa took notice and attempted to help her, possibly providing her with temporary housing and appearing with her in a viral press conference.

Robinson holds a press conference demanding $100K

Standing next to and frequently interrupting Chhipa, the American woman demanded $100,000 from “the government” to improve the conditions of Pakistan. Repeatedly calling Ahmed her husband, she said that they would use the money to buy real estate, which he would own, so that they could develop the area. Meanwhile, she and Ahmed would live and have their baby in Dubai.

@te_erika American woman goes to Karachi Pakistan to meet her 19 year old online lover and he dumps her but she refuses to leave ♬ original sound – Te-Erika ✨

“Please understand, this city will be reconstructed, it will be fixed up right away,” she says. “I’m asking the government for 100K in my pockets so I could do real estate. My husband will own it and Karachi. We will not live here but we will get this job done right away.”

The American woman in Pakistan has become a global sensation

Locals found Robinson’s strange behavior so entertaining that reporters started following her around. There is now abundant footage of her with microphones in her face, often refusing to answer questions or demanding money for more information with lines that are becoming TikTok memes in real-time.

“I’m Muslim, and it’s against my religion to tell y’all my business,” she says during the press conference with Chhipa.

During an interview with a Pakistani reporter, she rebuffs a question by saying “you gotta pay me $4,000 a week” for information.

“I’m not talking unless y’all give me land and $2,000 or more every week,” she tells more reporters at another press conference.

Social media users across platforms became equally obsessed with this American woman as clips from the Pakistan press spread to TikTok, Instagram, and X.

“Honestly the black lady in Pakistan wins the internet,” wrote X user @ModelloSays.

“Y’all cousin over there cutting up!!! Watch how she starts a women’s rights revolution over there,” said @llcool_dre_. “Yes BLACKISTAN QUEEN.”

