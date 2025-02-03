Two men have spent decades lying on NYC streets, waiting for people to step on them. Now they’re in a bitter feud

At night, millions of people roam the streets of New York City in search of entertainment, adventure, and maybe a free drink. And somewhere within that same city, two carpet guys lie on the ground, wrapped tightly in carpeting, hoping someone will step on them.

These two men are known as Kevin Carpet and Georgio the Human Carpet. Both operate out of New York City and share similar interests — lying on the ground, disguising themselves in carpeting, hoping people will step on them — but they are in no way affiliated.

Film producer Brenna Perez shared Kevin and Georgio’s story in a TikTok video posted on her account on Jan. 5, 2025. She says “I’ve decided I can’t let TikTok go away without making sure you guys know about New York City’s carpet guy. Or guys, actually, because there are two of them. And apparently they hate each other.”

Some backstory: Kevin Carpet and Georgio the Human Carpet have worked the streets/floors of New York City for decades now; they have been profiled by The Cut and The New York Times respectively. While one would hope that a shared interest in such a niche hobby would be enough to unite two people — similar to how a rug can really bring a room together — that does not appear to be the case here.

Who are the NYC carpet guys, Kevin Carpet and Georgio the Human Carpet?

Kevin is a self-described “trust-fund baby” whose father was a former executive at Universal Studios. He lives off his inheritance and residuals from his childhood modeling career and carpets, as Perez says, “for the love of the craft.” Georgio hails from Malta, works as a massage therapist, and as of 2009, commutes into the city from Fairfield, Connecticut to carpet.

Perez believes Kevin and Georgio clash over their motivations: Kevin Carpet sees his carpeting as performance art without any erotic component, whereas Georgio the Human Carpet participates purely for erotic reasons, and charges $200 to make novelty appearances at fetish events.

“You can imagine why Kevin Carpet thinks that cheapens his art,” Perez says. “But I could also see how Georgio the Human Carpet maybe feels that Kevin Carpet is undercutting his prices by doing it for free.”

Perez’s post was validating for New Yorkers who had interactions with one of the two men/carpets without realizing it. On TikTok, @user1000707127356 responded to Perez’s video, commenting “OMG! Thank you! There was a carpet with a body inside of it in soho and there was absolutely no way to side step it in order to pass and I thought I had stepped on a dead body and it’s plagued me.”

In further confirmation that there’s no such thing as an original New York City experience, @jayh921 writes, “I unknowingly stepped on one of them at a bar like 8 years ago and it’s haunted me to this day so thank you for this.” @WhatCatsReading is more specific, sharing “I fell over Kevin.”

Perez’s video is just the newest installment in New York City’s human carpet lore. Two years ago, a post in the r/avesNYC subreddit suggested that despite Kevin Carpet’s claims that his carpeting was not fetishistic, his forcing others to step on him without consent was “off-putting and creepy.”

New Yorkers share their Kevin Carpet stories

The post, entitled, “How many of you have a Kevin Carpet story?” generated a fair number of responses. @ChapterNo4115 writes “Def have stepped on a dude in carpet half a dozen times in the past 7 or so years, at all manner of parties/clubs.”



“First time at the basement I was like ‘yo wtf why is there this rolled up carpet blatantly obstructing the stairway between Main floor and smoking yard,’ says @AlexJonesOffTheLoud. “Then I heard it was Kevin and I was like f*ck yes.”

But not everyone appreciates Kevin’s presence at events. @Crocogator- commented in the Reddit post, writing “First and foremost, he’s a huge tripping hazard.”

They argue that Kevin’s choice to position himself in the middle of doorways or at the bottom of stairs makes it impossible for people to get around him. “It can get dark in there so it seems like only a matter of time before someone trips and falls.”

As in all internet feuds, sides have been chosen, and Kevin has won fans for the purity of his carpeting endeavors. Responding to Perez’s TikTok post, @McNutty says “Kevin Carpet is in it for the love of the game. If I’m taking sides I’m on the side of passion.” @DeathinMidwinter🍉 agrees, writing “I’ve stood on Kevin Carpet whilst ordering a martini and I felt so bad because I was wearing enormous new rock boots. But he didn’t care at all! 10/10.”

Over on Reddit, @Fluid-Actuator6051 disagrees, arguing that “Georgio is the OG carpet guy.” He says “He’s a weird dude for sure but didn’t have the creepy vibe that Kevin gives off.”



