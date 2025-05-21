Rumor swirls that all the escaped New Orleans inmates are Geminis. It’s only half-true

A rumor circulating on social media claims that all 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail are Gemini signs. Astrology fans are loving the moment, arguing that those born between May 21 and June 20 would totally break out of jail.

They may find themselves disappointed to learn that many of the 10 are not Geminis, according to local news.

New Orleans jail break

The 10 men fled from the Orleans Parish sheriff on May 15, just after midnight. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the inmates breached a wall behind a toilet after pulling their cell door off its tracks to allow more prisoners to escape. They scaled the facility walls and dashed across the highway, disappearing into the community.

Police have recovered four of the escapees so far, but the other six are still at large.

How did 11 New Orleans jail inmates escape?



New photos shows exit route, notes to jailers. See more: https://t.co/fBp2FyyiUQ pic.twitter.com/mBseu3vKgB — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) May 16, 2025

Photos of the abandoned cell show taunting messages scrawled on the wall for the guards, including “to [sic] easy” written over the hole and below an arrow pointing from a face with its tongue sticking out.

Are the escaped New Orleans inmates all Geminis?

The former prisoners are not all Geminis, but half of them are. Mugshots shown by Fox affiliate WFXB put five of these men within Gemini range, including Lenton Vanburen Jr (born 6/15/1998), Jermaine Donald (06/04/1982), Corey Boyd (05/26/2005), Antoine Massey (06/15/1992), and Derrick Groves (06/19/1997). The rest remain scattered across other star signs.

Regardless, online rumors circulated that this was a fully Gemini operation. On X, user @dasciaaa counted 11 late spring inmates after the sheriff initially reported an additional prisoner escaped who hadn’t actually made it out.

“New Orleans is NOT real,” wrote the user.

“The fact all these prisoners are Gemini is so Gemini,” joked @styledbypr.

On TikTok @johnridgeway insisted that a prison break is a very Gemini thing to do.

“First of all, escaping prison, like planning that and doing that, you know, going through with that, that’s just very Gemini coded in the first place,” he said. “But for all of them to be Geminis, that’s actually comedy.”

He claims he knows “for a fact” that all 10 of them were talking about how their birthdays were coming up. This could not have been possible unless half were lying, but it’s still funny that the rest were all late May or June babies.

“That’s how I know astrology is real,” the TikToker concluded.

According to Astrology.com, Geminis are smart, imaginative, and avid data collectors. These folks are “intellectually inclined, forever probing people and places in search of information.” The New Orleans inmates certainly did some probing of some places, and now the sheriff looks the fool.

