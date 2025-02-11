‘DAMN MONTOYA…. again’: Reality star José Carlos Montoya goes viral after another brutal betrayal

The “Montoya, por favor!” reality TV show meme is already taking another spin around social media thanks to yet another viral clip of betrayal.

What TV show is the Montoya meme from?

The “Montoya, por favor!” meme comes from La Isla de las Tentaciones, the Spanish version of the reality TV show Temptation Island. The premise is that couples are split up and have to spend time with attractive singles to see if they’ll remain loyal or give into temptation.

Earlier in February, a clip circulated online of contestant José Carlos Montoya watching a live feed of his girlfriend, Anita, having sex with housemate Manuel. Montoya soon became incensed, screaming at the screen and falling to his knees before taking off running towards their location.

“Por favor, Montoya, por favor!” the host called after him.

The moment was so visceral that it drew big numbers across social media, and soon achieved full-on meme status, despite there being a language barrier for some viewers.

Unfortunately for Montoya, Anita’s betrayal did not end there.

What happened to Montoya this time?

On the most recent episode, Montoya was informed that there were more videos of Anita, but that he wouldn’t be allowed to watch them. Instead, it would be up to his housemates to watch and relay what they saw on the screen.

Montoya moved to the side, still forced to listen as his girlfriend once again slept with another man…aggressively. They also admitted to perhaps loving each other just a little bit.

Even though Montoya seemed more resigned to the infidelity this time around, it was still absolutely brutal to watch. It was clear fans hadn’t exactly been rooting for him and Anita to work things out, but they were at least hoping she wouldn’t humiliate him so thoroughly yet again.

Here is the whole thing with subtitles.



We gotta give the people what they want! And what they want is the full glass of tea from Temptation Island Spain!



Montoya pic.twitter.com/5rQZ7BWVut — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) February 11, 2025

Everyone feels bad for Montoya

The first viral video was wild enough, but to see this happening to Montoya again—especially with such, well, intensity—was a train wreck everyone just couldn’t peel their eyes away from.

The producers making Montoya watch his girl get obliterated live : 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MPvxexm0sm — Kingflaymes (@wavu_is_active) February 11, 2025

The energy, the closeup on the headboard…wicked work, I genuinely can’t believe they would put a man thru this twice- https://t.co/08vKWxTMBN pic.twitter.com/ldw6btBMg6 — (INSERT BLACK CHARACTER) Deserves Better (@GL2814_3) February 10, 2025

Now, what everyone really wants to know is whether Montoya will give Anita yet another chance or if he’ll finally cut her loose. In the meantime, who knows how much more viral humiliation one man will have to endure?

