‘Son hates bagels but loves bread donuts’: 20 moms share the wildest food rebrands that get their kids to eat anything

A TikTok storytime posted by @cobreezzy has gone viral with parents sharing how they trick their kids into eating things that might otherwise cause a tantrum.

In his video, @cobreezzy explains that a mom at a coffee shop with her twin boys handled a muffin shortage like a pro. When her kids begged for a muffin, the cafe unfortunately only had croissants and cookies. She smoothly ordered one of each and confidently told them, “All right, guys, let’s go eat our muffin.” The kids, none the wiser, happily accepted it. Moral of the story? Sometimes, a little creative parenting (aka harmless lying) keeps things simple and gives kids a fun new treat without complaint.

The TikTok video has been viewed over 6.8 million times and has sparked a flood of comments, nearly 10K of them, from parents sharing what they called foods to get their kids to eat them.

Here are 20 food ‘tricks’ parents use to rebrand foods in ways their picky kids will eat them:

1. Rebranding mayonnaise as white ketchup

2. It isn’t cauliflower, Elsa just froze the broccoli!

3. What is dinner, if not just a really big snack?

4. Kids will claim they hate something when it’s just a word…like tomato.

5. According to this child, everything is chicken!

6. It’s the little (rice) things.

7. Donuts and bagels are practically the same shape already, which certainly makes this trick easier.

8. If you can’t beat them, join them, and making everything Minecraft sounds like a great way to get your kid to eat something they don’t “want” to.

9. In this case, a mother’s white lie was to avoid giving her kid something they wanted, rather than giving them something they should eat.

10. Essentially, the comments of this TikTok are showing that you just need to rebrand foods to something similar that kids already like.

11. Another mother said that her kid was all about the “little trees” she cooked.

12. One person shared that their mother made a mysterious “dinosaur steak” for their brother, but did not specify what that was.

13. Substituting one meat name for another seems to be a common refrain amongst commenters.

14. Why try something new when you can have “layered pizza” instead?

15. Another parent managed to convince their kids that calamari, of all things, was onion rings.

16. This trick also works well for medicine.

17. This person gave ideas for how to describe these newfound muffins from the original storytime video.

18. Pizza crusts? No, they are free breadsticks!

19. Ice cream and yogurt are at least in a similar category of food…almost.

20. And finally, as one mom put it: It’s chicken. It’s always chicken.

