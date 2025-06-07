Viral theory stating millennial women are the first generation who are fine being single sparks debate: “The juice isn’t worth the squeeze”

Millennials are apparently the first generation of women lucky enough to embrace singleness.

Chelsea, @chelseasolotravels, shared that being a single millennial woman is “liberating.” In a TikTok post from May 4, she explained that millennials are the first generation in history to embrace the single lifestyle well into adulthood.

According to Chelsea, a TikToker who makes content that encourages women to experience world travel on their own terms, millennial women who are financially independent are prioritizing emotional intelligence in potential partners. The video sparked a classic back-and-forth, emblematic of the internet’s ever-evolving contemporary heterosexual discourse.

“Our standards have just gotten so high,” she said. “And if there are guys who don’t meet that, I think that we’ve got to the conclusion that we’re fine with that, and we’re fine with being on our own.”

Chelsea commented to correct herself, “…standards are not high. Standards are how they should be to meet us equally.” The post has over 5 thousand comments, and about half of them agree with her. The other half is mad. Thank god June is “men’s mental health awareness month.”

“The men in this comment section just proving your point,” replied @gopedjane.

Chelsea’s TikTok video was shared on X, where plenty of misogynists in the comments said things that made little to no sense.

@bizlet7 shared the video on X where it has 1.7 million views. The X user wrote, “In about five years, we are actually going to see what really happens when women in mass decide to become spinsters. They really don’t understand what middle age means to a girl. The world is going to treat much much different. Yes unsuccessful middle aged men are losers as well but there is no harsh transition. It’s simply more of the same.”

In other words… the suggestion is that middle-aged women are invisible to society because they’ve aged out of their two possible purposes—sex object or childbearer.

There are some definite bones to pick with Chelsea’s whole thing—economic privilege for one (and it’s fully braindead to accuse all men of lacking emotional intelligence)—but her entire position hinges on the idea that women are creating their own criteria for a life well lived. Theoretically, patriarchal standards won’t be able to define them if enough of society takes on this perspective.

Nevertheless, @bizlet7’s outdated position remains close to the hearts of many. Some of them shared their special little thoughts and ideas on the thread.

Theories abound

@simplex_fx shared, “Difference is, a middle aged loser man can still find success and family and have a complete life if he gets his shit together.”

“Single millennial women will become more political as they age & become less attractive, which will be very, very bad for society,” said @NYT_reader.

“The juice isn’t worth the squeeze when it comes to millennial women, might as well just write them off as a lost cause,” commented @TomVonDike.

@QuixotesDonkey commented, “Single women’s wellbeing is dependent on civilization continuing uninterrupted. If society breaks down, most men can adapt but most women would be at a great disadvantage.”

“A whole bunch of them are going to give lesbianism a try. It will not end well,” said @PhilWhittlesee.

Wow.

Anyway, shout out to the few women who alerted the thread that the crones among us are doing completely fine. In conclusion, @mazurk_david said the thing out loud:

