‘Classic hunk’: Dudes are ’90s-style looksmaxxing with the men’s bob

The trend of fluffy and floppy hairstyles with a 90s flair has taken over TikTok and settled on an official name: The men’s bob. The bob has been a popular style on and off among women for many years, with or without the bangs. In the 2020s, it’s finally found its way to the guys, bringing back a Disney prince charm.

The more stylish among us know that the men’s bob has been trending for a couple of years, but its popularity seems to be accelerating on TikTok in 2025. No one’s complaining, or if they are, we choose not to hear them.

What is a men’s bob haircut?

A traditional bob haircut stays above the shoulders to show the neck, often resting around jaw level. It’s typically a neat, straight cut and usually comes with bangs.

Bangs may feature less often with the men’s bob, or they may be side-swept for that perfect ’90s nostalgia. The guys also tend to prefer their cuts less even at the bottom, opting for a shaggier or waved style that doesn’t require frequent maintenance. They will, however, probably need some styling cream to keep the bangs doing the wave away from their foreheads.

These cuts evoke Keanu Reeves and Hugh Grant from the 1990s, when men’s hair got a little longer and wavier. Even among Gen Z, who may not remember the era well, 90s nostalgia remains a force. Something about that decade feels like the last time before things went wrong, drawing multiple generations to its style trends.

History of the men’s bob

One of the first women credited with rocking a bob cut was French actress Émilie Marie Bouchaud, who shocked audiences by wearing it short in the 1890s. It became particularly trendy in the 1920s before women abandoned it in the ’30s for longer cuts. Hairstylist Vidal Sassoon brought it back in the ’60s, and readers might remember its second revival in the 2000s.

Something like a men’s bob was also popular in the ’60s, when the hippie era began and challenged traditional gender norms. A lot of liberal men tried wearing their hair longer for a time, and The Beatles popularized the bowl cut and mop top, but the mid-range style wasn’t known as a men’s bob until the 2020s.

TikTok videos by men showing off their bobs began to appear in 2021. On Aug. 12, 2021, user @asterism2 published a video of himself walking down the street with a relatively straight version of the style, minus bangs. He got over 561,000 views for that one, despite usually netting just a few hundred with his other videos.

More entries featuring men’s bobs appeared in 2022 and 2023, but they really seemed to take off in 2024, especially among East Asian men. On May 26 of that year, @bertubble posted a guide on how to get “a bob for the summer,” recommending Asian salons for the best results.

@bertubble Bob Guide on how to get your Summer Bob according to the Bob Gospel ♬ original sound – Bert – IG/YT: Bertubble

The bob in 2025

Now it’s Spring 2025, and the look is officially in. Even the Wall Street Journal is talking about it, interviewing experts like Rachael Gibson, a “hair historian.”

“It’s a bit like Disney-prince hair,” she said, defining that as “romantic, nonthreatening—classic hunk.”

If there’s anything the world needs now, it’s a nonthreatening look.

WSJ calls it “floppy hair,” and the extra effort required evokes the “fluffy hair” trend from early this year. That unusual and highly styled type of cut seems to have calmed down a little and settled into the men’s bob.

On March 29, TikToker @giorgia.bandini put out a video showing a collection of men’s bobs at a party. They gained over 3.2 million views with that one despite a low follower count and only one other video on their profile.

The cut’s popularity may also have plenty to do with the enduring Gen Z love of K-pop. Plus, these days, young men are always looking for new “looksmaxxing” avenues. You’ve got a jawline, but does your hair shine like JungKook’s? Those long side bangs can also help hide telltale signs of thinning along the scalp that many men fear.

It’s not as high maintenance as fluffy hair, but you’d better learn how to use a blow dryer and do a little home styling daily for this one, boys.

More men’s bobs

Here are a few more examples of the look as shown on TikTok.

