‘They make it considerably worse’: McDonald’s worker makes a Big Mac. Then customers spot a new change

A TikTok video from a McDonald’s worker showing how to make a Big Mac caught online eyes over the onions on the pre-cooked patties. During the demonstration, the employee opens the patty drawer (which some found disturbing in and of itself) to reveal that they’re already covered in diced onions.

Previously, workers would add minced onions to the burgers themselves. McDonald’s changed this in 2023 hoping to improve flavor—and not everyone approves.

Introducing pre-onioned McDonald’s patties

On Feb. 15, 2025, TikTok user and McDonald’s crew lead @mckydscrew posted a video in response to a request for a demonstration of a Big Mac assembly. The TikToker has done this before with other menu items and happily obliged to the tune of 3.4 million views.

First, he puts the buns in the toaster and grabs a sandwich box, then scoots those over to the condiments station and adds sauce, lettuce, two pickles, and one slice of cheese. He then slides to the meat drawers and opens one to reveal patties already slathered in onions, takes two, and assembles.

“And there you have yourself a Big Mac,” he concludes.

In the comments, other TikTok users had multiple issues with what they saw, including the number of pickles and cheese slices. Some remarked that he “forgot” the onions, missing that they were included with the patty.

Over on X, user @SouthDallasFood reposted the video three days later and pointed out this new development.

“The onions are already on the Big Mac meat patties when the hell did this start?” they asked.

One commenter claimed that McDonald’s made this change along with something about the buns around a year ago, and they didn’t think it made the Big Mac better.

“They changed their buns and started cooking the burgers with the onions instead of fresh onions like a year ago,” said @MeReachingout. “The new buns and onions make the big mac considerably worse.”

They clarified many times that by “fresh” they meant “raw,” as McDonald’s has long used dehydrated onions and reconstituted them at franchise locations to prevent spoilage.

‘Caramelized flavor’

McDonald’s actually made these changes nearly two years ago, announcing them on April 17, 2023. In a press release, they boasted that their “chefs have been cooking up small but tasty improvements to the Big Mac® sandwich” and other menu items, including to the buns and onion situation.

In addition to softer buns, more sauce, and cheese that melts better, they claimed, “Juicier, caramelized flavor from adding white onions to the patties while they’re still on the grill.” Those patties then go into a warming drawer so that workers can assemble burgers as fast as possible.

A TikTok video by @foodfvcks posted on Jan. 24, 2022, shows the old Big Mac assembly procedure. Back then, workers added small bits of onions to the buns after applying the sauce and before the lettuce.

People don’t like change or burger patty drawers

The new TikTok video drew mixed reactions, but a significant portion of commenters expressed disapproval over multiple aspects of the latest Big Mac procedure. One TikToker commented to say that “1 piece of cheese is wild” and another called the addition of just two pickles “diabolical.”

Others had clearly never seen a close-up view of McDonald’s food, including one user who asked “why on gods green earth, do those patties look like they have been through WAR.”

On X, there was more condemnation over the change with the onions, which some claimed had driven them away from the Big Mac altogether.

“Oh so they really do be f*cking up orders on purpose,” joked @SprIIteacus.

“Why I don’t buy a Big Mac anymore,” said @KerfFerrule.

People were also put off by the sight of the patty drawer, regardless of how many others explained that this is how they’ve kept the cooked patties warm for decades in multiple fast food restaurants. That might be making things worse, actually.

“Patties being in a drawer is awful,” wrote @BouncingSllab.

“I worked at McDs in the old days of the early 80’s the burgers were actually cooked on a grill and yes, when the burger was about done, we put the onions on the burgers for a few seconds while cooking, then onto the buns,” claimed @Werewolf_in_AZ. “I have no idea what the plastic steamer things are. Yuk.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s for comment via email.

