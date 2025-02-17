Advertisement
Culture

‘She is not the conservative she claims to be’: MAGA turns on Ashley St. Clair after she allegedly had Elon Musk’s baby

MAGA is turning on once-beloved conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair after she claimed to have given birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child.

Photo of Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley
A photo of Ashley St. Clair with a tweet from @willsommer that reads 'Elon Musk’s child with MAGA Ashley St Clair has absolutely roiled right-wing Twitter. It pits MAGA types praising St Clair for securing wealth/good genes against trad types concerned that having a kid with a billionaire with limited involvement is far from the conservative ideal.'

MAGA is turning on once-beloved conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair after she claimed to have given birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child.

Featured Video

Who is Ashley St. Clair?

St. Clair is a right-wing influencer who previously served as a brand ambassador for Turning Point USA. Her role with the organization was terminated after she was publicly called out for her association with white nationalists.

Since then, she has continued to build a reputation based on transphobic messaging and other MAGA platforms, including publishing a children’s book she called “an unapologetic rebut of the transgender acceptance.”

Advertisement

Did Ashley St. Clair have a baby with Elon Musk?

On February 14, 2025, St. Clair posted a statement to X claiming that she had given birth to Musk’s 13th child.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

ashley st. clair
@stclairashley/X
Advertisement

A day later, she had a sit-down conversation with the New York Post, claiming that Musk initially “slid into [her] DMs” before eventually striking up a romance. She also alleged that she was “being asked to keep [the baby] a secret forever,” but had grown tired of lying to everyone in her life.

The same day, a consultant representing St. Clair noted Musk has yet to “publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation.”

ashley st. clair elon musk
@brianglicklich/X

Why is MAGA turning on Ashley St. Clair?

There has been quite a bit of cognitive dissonance on display among MAGA Republicans over the years since President Donald Trump took office. They claim to be tough on crime, yet elected a convicted felon to office. They want to be seen as pro-cop, but jeered at former officers who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when they were invited to the Pennsylvania House floor.

Advertisement

So one would think that the MAGA response after learning that St. Clair, who has long espoused “traditional family values,” has had a second child out of wedlock would be all over the place.

And it is—to a certain, predictable extent. Many on social media are turning on St. Clair for having the audacity to engage in pre-marital sex while largely ignoring the fact Musk has been accused of fathering a seventh child out of wedlock himself, with a third woman he has not married.

Advertisement
ashley st. clair
@prometheus233/X
ashley st. clair
@prometheus233/X
Advertisement
ashley st. clair
@M_Ledford_Lee/X
ashley st. clair
@M_Ledford_Lee/X
Advertisement
ashley st. clair
@revenant_MMXX/X
ashley st. clair
@revenant_MMXX/X
Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s pretty heinous to watch this play out, especially with the sexist double standard at play. But when you spend your time pandering to the type of people who like to see women thrown under the bus (or at least back into the kitchen), it really shouldn’t come as a surprise when, eventually, they come for you, too.

ashley st. clair
@T_FisherKing/X

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Elon Musk MAGA
First published:

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

Rachel Kiley
 
The Daily Dot