‘She is not the conservative she claims to be’: MAGA turns on Ashley St. Clair after she allegedly had Elon Musk’s baby

MAGA is turning on once-beloved conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair after she claimed to have given birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child.

Featured Video

Who is Ashley St. Clair?

St. Clair is a right-wing influencer who previously served as a brand ambassador for Turning Point USA. Her role with the organization was terminated after she was publicly called out for her association with white nationalists.

Since then, she has continued to build a reputation based on transphobic messaging and other MAGA platforms, including publishing a children’s book she called “an unapologetic rebut of the transgender acceptance.”

Advertisement

Did Ashley St. Clair have a baby with Elon Musk?

On February 14, 2025, St. Clair posted a statement to X claiming that she had given birth to Musk’s 13th child.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

Advertisement

A day later, she had a sit-down conversation with the New York Post, claiming that Musk initially “slid into [her] DMs” before eventually striking up a romance. She also alleged that she was “being asked to keep [the baby] a secret forever,” but had grown tired of lying to everyone in her life.

The same day, a consultant representing St. Clair noted Musk has yet to “publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation.”

Why is MAGA turning on Ashley St. Clair?

There has been quite a bit of cognitive dissonance on display among MAGA Republicans over the years since President Donald Trump took office. They claim to be tough on crime, yet elected a convicted felon to office. They want to be seen as pro-cop, but jeered at former officers who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when they were invited to the Pennsylvania House floor.

Advertisement

So one would think that the MAGA response after learning that St. Clair, who has long espoused “traditional family values,” has had a second child out of wedlock would be all over the place.

Protecting your baby is admirable, but I cannot understand why this is being celebrated by conservatives…



Ashely St. Clair is just another example of how promoting “traditional family values” is all a grift.



This woman has been seen as a “leader” among conservative… pic.twitter.com/IuMcFA7Def — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) February 15, 2025

And it is—to a certain, predictable extent. Many on social media are turning on St. Clair for having the audacity to engage in pre-marital sex while largely ignoring the fact Musk has been accused of fathering a seventh child out of wedlock himself, with a third woman he has not married.

Advertisement

Elon Musk’s child with MAGA Ashley St Clair has absolutely roiled right-wing Twitter.



It pits MAGA types praising St Clair for securing wealth/good genes against trad types concerned that having a kid with a billionaire with limited involvement is far from the conservative… pic.twitter.com/f4FnnsQmtQ — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 15, 2025

Advertisement

In 2023 when I saw this post, I felt the jokes were a bit too personal. Apparently the feeling wasn’t wrong.



I have no problem with this as both of them are adults. I only find it funny the mix with “conservative values”.



Regardless, Ashley St. Clair just guaranteed her future. https://t.co/ObmBf54o3z pic.twitter.com/TUlEe5Nhli — EmperorX (@EmperorXLair) February 15, 2025

Advertisement

Ashley St. Clair never wanted a traditional family 🙄 I get so sick of “tradfam” values being used to gain popularity by women who have no real morals… just popular political outrage. Also, never make a girl mad on Valentine’s Day 😆 I’m talking to you, Elon Musk. https://t.co/BEkWNXecPm — HoneyBunch (@honeybunch1712) February 16, 2025

Advertisement

This is where throwing women under the bus in exchange for male validation gets you.Overnight your commitment to the cause is forgot, and you become every vile stereotype you spent years calling feminists



Ashley St Clair had many warnings. Let her be a warning to other women too pic.twitter.com/gLYW4vrywg — Verity (@verityrf) February 16, 2025

Ashley St. Clair shouldnt be lauded for casual sex with a man with the intention of getting pregnant for a lifetime of checks in the mail. That’s the system that is killing the relationship betwen men and women and destroying traditional marriage. https://t.co/yRDFzVbQZ2 — EscapeVelocity (@EscapeVelo) February 15, 2025

Advertisement

It’s pretty heinous to watch this play out, especially with the sexist double standard at play. But when you spend your time pandering to the type of people who like to see women thrown under the bus (or at least back into the kitchen), it really shouldn’t come as a surprise when, eventually, they come for you, too.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.