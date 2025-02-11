Years later, people still can’t get over Lori Lightfoot’s ‘criminal’ Super Bowl spread

A 2019 tweet from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is making the rounds again as people torch her Super Bowl LIII food spread. The resurfaced post, originally shared before she took office a few months later, features Lightfoot beaming with pride over a spread that some folks online have described as “criminal.”

The tweet in question, which has now gone viral across Reddit, TikTok, and X (formerly known as Twitter), showcases an array of Super Bowl snacks that many have found deeply underwhelming.

The original photo depicts a modest collection of chips, salsa, a variety of bowls filled with vegetables like olives, sad-looking pickles, and more, as well as a tray of half-eaten shrimp and another of chicken wings.

Mayor Lightfoot is wearing the previous year’s Super Bowl jersey and captioned the image with what was presumably an enthusiastic remark, saying, “Ready for the big game! Do you think we have enough food?”

People across social media platforms are picking apart what they believe to be the worst part of the spread after the old tweet was reposted once more to X and Reddit.

“So many condiments and garnishes and so few things to place them on,” one person wrote on Reddit, to which another replied, “untoasted whole wheat bread.”

When someone else questioned the presence of the untoasted whole wheat slices, u/vrcity777 said, “someone on r/chicago said it was for grape sandwiches, I guess that’s plausible.”

People on X, meanwhile, took stabs at the shrimp, with one person writing, “serving that shrimp would be a felony charge in maryland btw”

Another said incredulously, “You can’t make one normal or good meal from this table lmao. Wheat bread olives and cheese with a pickle?!”

Beyond the aesthetics of the meal (or lack thereof), people have been incredulous over how proud Lightfoot seemed of the spread. “Lightfoot is an alien trying to blend in amongst the humans unnoticed. We definitely notice,” one Redditor wrote in a r/StupidFood post about the meal.

Not everyone was judgemental, however. u/micheladaface said of the spread, “You know what. She’s got wings, she’s got shrimp, she’s got guac, she’s got chips, she’s got cheese dip, she’s got salsa, she’s got vegetables, let’s see you mothers top that.”

Another Redditor wrote, “This image is the only thing about any Super Bowl that has ever brought a smile to my face”

Several people also noted the six-pack of Spaten, which is an imported beer from Bavaria, Germany. They noted the cognitive dissonance of having a Super Bowl meal filled with various condiments and sides while also serving an expensive beer, saying that it was, “cracking me up for some reason.”

While Lightfoot herself hasn’t commented on the renewed attention, the internet isn’t letting up anytime soon. If there’s one takeaway from this, it’s that when you post your Super Bowl game day snacks online, you better bring your A-game—or be ready to face the wrath of the internet.

The viral resurgence of Lightfoot’s tweet has even sparked debates over what constitutes a proper Super Bowl spread. Some people argue that regional differences play a role, while others insist that a true game day feast must include classics like pizza, loaded nachos, and sliders.

Regardless of where people stand on Lightfoot’s spread, the situation highlights the internet’s never-ending appetite for finding and reviving old content for new laughs and memes.

