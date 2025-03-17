‘This is kinda excessive’: Mom’s viral laundry hack sparks fierce debate: chore or child labor?

A parenting influencer’s laundry “hack” has sparked a heated debate online, with some praising it as a clever way to teach responsibility and others likenine it to “child labor.” The viral Instagram reel, posted by @the_goddard_fam, shows a toddler using a homemade tool to neatly fold and stack clothes—a trick the mom encourages other parents to try. While supporters argue that involving young children in chores builds essential life skills, critics believe it’s excessive to expect toddlers to take on household duties. The discourse has since exploded, with thousands of comments weighing in on whether this is good parenting or pushing kids too far.

On March 2, 2025, the parenting Instagram account @the_goddard_fam posted a reel with the caption, “Mom hack: to get your toddler to fold their laundry, get your little one involved to make it fun.”

The reel depicted a toddler folding shirts and stacking them on a small stool. It also showcased the child using a homemade, hinged tool on cardboard to get a clean fold, alongside an explanation of how to re-create the tool at home—presumably so that parents could get their own children to help with laundry duties.

The reel garnered 1.7 million views, over 1,700,000 likes, and 5,600 comments, with initial responses in support of the “hack.”

“Gross motor, counting, and life skills all in one go. You go momma!” Read one comment. “Will be making this for my boyfriend,” read a second comment. “Kids love to do grown-up things. She’s getting a sense of accomplishment and joy that comes with helping,” read another.

“This is the age when kids want to help and be involved. If you wait and teach them that they aren’t involved in household life it will be much harder to teach them the responsibility when they’re older,” another comment stated.

But other comments were not as supportive, casting criticism on the folding practice and likening it to child labor, or suggesting kids shouldn’t be pushed into household responsibilities so early. Say yes to child labor!!!” read one comment. “This is kinda excessive lmao.” Read another. “Toddlers folding laundry that’s Mom and Dad’s business, let ’em be a kid.”

“Shein approved,” read another comment, alluding to the fast fashion company that has faced allegations of employing children at their factories. “How slavery shall be brought back this time except with children, literal toddlers,” read another comment.

Some of the reel’s supporters clapped back at the negative feedback, citing scientific evidence of the account’s “hack” as a way to better prepare children for the world. “Based on Erik Erickson’s Psychosocial development theory at 2-3 years old they experiment with autonomy and Initiative, asserting themselves at 3-5yrs old,” read one comment.

“For the people fearing for this child not having a childhood because they are learning to do tasks at home should do a quick search on the dozens of studies on this,” read a response. “It’s science, baby!”

What do experts say about children doing chores?

Experts agree that chores are beneficial for children in the long term, and young children should be encouraged to help with household responsibilities. “Parents are always looking for quick, easy ways to help their kids grow up happy and well-rounded, and having your child help around the house could be a perfect place to start,” says Dr. Johnathan Williams, a pediatrician and father of five.

As children’s cognitive abilities develop, they realize people have different needs. Children who do chores develop their cognitive skills sooner, becoming more responsible, capable, and better prepared for life’s challenges.

“The advantage of chores is seeing you’re not just a silo that the world revolves around,” Dr. Williams added in a conversation with TODAY.com. “In addition to building more empathy, chores help instill a better work ethic and foster a ‘pitch-in mindset.”

This mindset makes children become more willing and able to help others, creates empathy, and optimizes them for long-term success.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @the_goddard_fam via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

