‘The world needs more of this!’: The viral ‘Laugh With Every Stranger’ trend has TikTok blissed out on pure joy

In the ever-evolving landscape of TikTok trends, a new phenomenon has emerged that emphasizes genuine human connection: the “Laugh with Every Stranger” trend.

This trend encourages users to engage with strangers in public settings: on the streets, in bars, and more. Together they share moments of spontaneous laughter, capturing their interactions on video. The result is a collection of heartwarming and often humorous clips showcasing the universal language of joy.

What is the Laugh with Every Stranger The Stranger The Better trend?

Dubbed the “Laugh with Every Stranger” trend, the movement has rapidly gained traction on TikTok. Videos of people participating in the trend are amassing millions of posts and views. All of the videos use a clip of lyrics from Hozier’s “Someone New” where he sings, “Love with every stranger the stranger the better / I fall in love just a little ol’ little bit every day with someone new.” The trend has changed the word “love” to “laugh.”

Participants in this TikTok trend approach strangers with lighthearted jokes or dancing, aiming to elicit genuine laughter. They then share these interactions on TikTok, which inspires others to partake in the challenge and spread positivity.

The essence of this challenge lies in its simplicity and authenticity. The Laugh with Every Stranger challenge reminds us of the joy that can be found in spontaneous human interactions. By labeling it a “challenge,” the trend encourages TikTok users to step out of their comfort zones, fostering a sense of community and shared experience.

Laugh With Every Stranger is more than a trend

While folks may see TikTok trends as pointless at times, the Laugh with Every Stranger trend is about more than just sharing a laugh; it’s a social experiment that highlights the power of human connection. Engaging with strangers in such a positive manner can break down social barriers and remind us of our shared humanity.

Moreover, laughter has been scientifically proven to have numerous health benefits. This includes reducing stress, enhancing mood, and even strengthening the immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic. So by participating in the Laugh with Every Stranger trend, people are both brightening someone else’s day and contributing to their own well-being.

As TikTok users continue to embrace and share these moments, they’re fostering a culture of openness, empathy, and collective happiness. Whether it’s a brief chuckle on a busy street or a hearty laugh in a local bar, these interactions remind us of the simple pleasures in life. And the profound impact of connecting with those around us, one stranger at a time.

Trend examples

Numerous TikTok users have embraced this trend, sharing their unique experiences and interactions. The most common example is of getting into a quick boogie with a stranger on the street. Other examples include one woman whose neck was cracked by a stranger and another who mirrored a man’s stretching pose at the bar, eliciting a laugh.

In a world where digital communication often prevails, this trend showcases the irreplaceable value of face-to-face interactions. People on TikTok are loving the genuine joy on display.

