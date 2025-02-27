‘Drinking every time he uses a pronoun’: Country singer’s viral anti-pronoun song gets turned into a massive joke

Pronouns are a part of life, whether we want to admit it or not. They are also a sign of grammatical intelligence in terms of when we use them, how we use them, and how well we understand them. At least, that’s what our English teachers taught us, right?

One country music singer is driving grammar nerds crazy with a song they’ve written about this exact subject. A man named Kyle Coulahan teased a new song he wrote about pronouns on his social media channels, resulting in 911.6K views, 9800 likes, and 11.3K comments on his TikTok profile (@kylecoulahan).

“We’re back, we’re so back!” Coulahan’s caption reads. “Here’s a new one, should we release it?”

“I never understood the whole pronoun thing / or why people think it was okay to push their agenda / till we believe,” the song, posted on n Feb. 7., 2025, begins. “Or burning our flag and waving their own / talking trash but they don’t wanna go home / ‘cause they’re in the land of the free / Sounds like a whole lot of bullsh*t to me.”

Social media users were quick to point out a glaring flaw in the singer’s lyrics.

“‘*I* never understood the pronoun thing,’” wrote TikTok user @judan4ever of Coulahan’s song, pointing out the obvious irony around using the pronoun “I” in a lyric aimed at bashing pronouns.

“‘I never understood fundamental concepts of grammar,’” added TikTok user @haveuseenmyjuul.

“The first word in this “song” being a pronoun is SENDING ME,” responded TikTok user @tiktokuser2039474.

Who is Kyle Coulahan?

Hailing from Tennessee and Florida (respectively), Coulahan has made a career out of his original music loaded with hyper-conservative themes and lyrics. With 45.7K monthly listeners on Spotify, he’s brought the world songs like “Jesus and Trump” and “Daddy Drank a Lot,” with “Still Proud to Be An American” one of his most-listened to hits.

He did go to school and even received a full scholarship to play football at Auburn University, but the world of entertainment called to him more than the big leagues. He’s since moved to Nashville to focus on his music career.

Most of Coulahan’s songs are about taking pride in what he considers to be American values: Jesus, guns, freedom, and definitely nothing to do with gender identity or chosen pronouns.

The rest of his new song describes “proud American” pastimes: high school football games, competitive race car events, hunting season, attending religious services, singing the national anthem, and loving the American flag.

The singer is posed in front of a wooden board depicting the flag with the date “1776” inscribed where the stars typically are, so you know he’s not joking.

Finally, just what we’ve all been begging for: a song to describe identity politics

What was presumably created to champion right-wing ideologies seems to have backfired amongst the TikTok community. Many are using Coulahan’s song to jokingly describe overly complicated pronoun situations that may or may not occur in real life.

“Me after accidentally calling a nonbinary person ‘girl,’” TikTok user @spencewuah wrote as a text overlay while lip-synching lyrics of the song.

TikTok user @sydneeywhitee made a similar video. “When my nonbinary shift supervisor at Starbucks would make me take out the trash,” they wrote as the video’s text overlay.

“Me when I went to my first queer event and saw the amount of truly heinous vest/bowtie combos happening,” TikTok user @noahwaybabes used as their text overlay joke.

‘This song probably hits so hard if you’re stupid’

Other TikTokers are merely pointing out the obvious – that, in using pronouns in his song, Coulahan does understand how to use them, or that perhaps yes, by using them and stating he doesn’t understand them, he indeed does not understand the grammatical concept.

“This song probably hits hard if you’re stupid,” TikTok user @fatherjivi stated in a text overlay on a video of themselves “rocking out” to the song and making political gestures like salutes.

TikTok user @chckpeass took the joke to another level, creating a video that foreign language speakers understand all too well. “POV your high school French teacher takes points off your test because you misgendered a lamp,” they used as their text overlay to coincide with the song lyrics.

“All throughout my 10 years of learning french i rly just guessed for a lot of the pronouns,” they admitted in the video’s caption.

“Drinking every time he uses a pronoun,” wrote TikTok user @halahaligh on a video of themselves holding a blue cup. “Hopefully this helps make it make sense.”

“‘it’ can also be a pronoun,” they added in the caption.

The TikToker made a follow-up video defending the country music genre when someone in the comments claimed that “Country music is for the uneducated.”

“We don’t need to let them take an entire genre away from us,” they explain in the video, citing Brandi Carlile, Orville Peck, Cowboy Carter and other notable country music stars.

“There’s so many options for country music that’s not filled with bigotry and hatred,” they add, pointing to a music video from country music star Tyler Childers playing in the background. “We love this, we love him, we love them.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kyle Coulahan via Instagram DM and @halahaligh via TikTok DM for comment.

