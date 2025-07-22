“I’m tearing up”: Oakwood rapper Kreayshawn hits the stage for the first time in a decade after being introduced by John Waters

Once viral-rapper Kreayshawn made a triumphant return to the Bay Area stage for the first time in a decade as part of Mosswood Meltdown.

Featured Video

Natassia Zolot, better known by the moniker Kreayshawn, burst onto the scene after posting her music video “Gucci Gucci” to YouTube back in 2011. Prior to that, she had been part of Oakland’s White Girl Mob alongside Lil Debbie (who appears in the video) and V-Nasty.

“Gucci Gucci” was certified gold the next year and led to Kreayshawn’s debut album, which unfortunately flopped hard. By then, she had amassed enough attention that Somethin’ ‘Bout Kreay flopped a little too loudly. Soon after, she wound up stepping back from the spotlight.

Advertisement

Mosswood Meltdown 2025

Kreayshawn stopped performing for years. But that didn’t stop new fans from finding her music—or demanding her return to the stage.

This year, Mosswood Meltdown made that happen. The Bay Area music festival (called the “music festival for people who hate music festivals” by SFGate)pulled the rapper out of semi-retirement and put her in front of a crowd of screaming fans who knew every single word to “Gucci Gucci.”

“We’ve been trying to book her hear for years and now it’s finally happening,” the legendary John Waters said by way of introduction over the weekend.

Advertisement

Kreayshawn performed a full set at the festival. SFGate describes her reception as giving “the sense that in the Bay Area, the love for Kreayshawn never left.”

Fans are on board for a Kreayshawn resurgence

Although her appearance at the festival was announced last year, some hardcore Kreayshawn fans clearly didn’t hear the news until after she had already staged her comeback.

Advertisement

Torn between disappointment over missing it and thrilled as to what this might mean for the future, the corner of social media still dedicated to what she brings to the table was abuzz after the festival.

john waters having kreayshawn perform for the first time in like a decade. i should’ve been there. oakland is magical. 🌳 🦖 pic.twitter.com/qTllGhNE58 — 小马拉大车萝莉幼女母子偷拍迷奸乱伦 反差学生强奸每日大赛母狗姐弟约炮幼 幼处女破处 (@JamesCarpeeg) July 22, 2025

kreayshawn performed for the first time in over a decade in OAKLAND and i wasn’t there pic.twitter.com/7GuHcNF4Fb — 〠 (@fiIipemo) July 22, 2025

Advertisement

John waters introduced Kreayshawn for her first performance in 10 years im tearing up pic.twitter.com/37fTUUOKAD — serial mom (@YASSGIRLHOTEL) July 22, 2025

Fortunately, for those who missed out, Kreayshawn has already been announced for another upcoming performance at San Francisco’s Portola Festival in September. And we can all be sure it’ll be one big room full of bad bitches.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here.