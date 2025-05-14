“She looks dressed for battle!”: Kim Kardashian decked out in jewelry at Paris trial. People think it’s a power move

On Tuesday, reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian testified against 10 men who are suspected of robbing her in her hotel in France in 2016. Spectators said that her accessories sent a bold message to the defendants.

Featured Video

What Kim Kardashian wear to French court?

Kardashian wore an all black blazer and pencil skirt. But onlookers were drawn to one piece of her outfit: her jewelry.

Most noticeably, she wore a 52.17 carat-total diamond and 18K white gold necklace that cost a shocking $1.5 million. She also sported an $8,100 diamond ear cuff and several pieces of Repossi jewelry.

Advertisement

While Kardashian is known for donning expensive outfits and jewelry, some believe that she wore the bold jewelry to send a message to the men who allegedly held her at gunpoint and robbed her of $9 million in jewelry in her Paris hotel nearly a decade prior.

“After I was robbed in Paris, I haven’t bought jewelry,” Kardashian said back in 2023. “I haven’t really been about wearing jewelry, because when it was taken from me—I didn’t know I was ready for that experience of what that meant but I was—I was ready to give it up.”

Laura Taylor, a jewelry expert, told PEOPLE she believes Kardashian’s outfit choice was “intentional” and sent a clear message to the men she testified against.

What does social media think of her jewelry choice?

Redditors in the Kardashian fan subreddit r/KUWTK reacted to her outfit choice for court.

Advertisement

“Serving [expletive] with me energy,” one wrote.

“She looks incredible. This must be really hard day for her to relive everything again,” another said.

“She looks dressed for battle! Wishing her the best. I’m sure it’s awful having to relive that night,” a third added.

Others suggested that she channel a similar look for future events.

Advertisement

“This is the look that suits her,” a commenter wrote.

“I wish they dressed her like this for the show she was in! They always had her looking so frumpy. She looks great,” another commented.

“She ate that look up,” a third exclaimed.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.