‘I don’t care about Palestine’: Jerry Seinfeld’s viral clip ignites controversy

A viral video of comedian Jerry Seinfeld dismissing a pro-Palestinian statement has sparked backlash online, with some fans now turning on the comedian. In the clip, an activist posing for a video selfie with Seinfeld says “free Palestine,” prompting Seinfeld to shake his head and respond, “I don’t care about Palestine” before walking away. The footage has reignited criticism of Seinfeld’s support for Israel, past controversial relationship with a high schooler, and drawn heated reactions from both supporters and detractors.

Did Jerry Seinfeld say ‘I don’t care about Palestine’?

Instagram user and self-described “ambush activist” Subway DJ posted this video, which appears authentic, to his account on Feb. 16, 2025. It starts with him holding up his phone as he asks Seinfeld for a selfie, tricking the comedian into thinking it’s in photo mode when it’s actually recording video.

Seinfeld says “sure” and smiles for the camera. Subway DJ holds up a peace sign and says “free Palestine,” and when the actor doesn’t respond, he gives a thumbs up and says “maybe?”

“I don’t care about Palestine,” says Seinfeld before walking away. Subway DJ then makes an exaggerated frown for the camera and says, “That’s sad.”

According to Mediaite, it looks like the comedian was ambushed outside of the Radio City Music Hall in New York where he attended the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary concert.

Social media reacts

As the video spread from Instagram to other social media platforms, Palestine supporters were not shy in expressing their feelings about Jerry. Many claimed not to care about him, calling the Seinfeld namesake washed up, irrelevant, and unfunny.

“Most overrated comedian to ever live,” wrote Reddit user SuggestionMedical736. “Larry David carried that show harder than the United States carries the genocidal state he loves so much.”

“I don’t care about Jerry Seinfeld,” wrote Jasminewindsong2. “F*ck him.”

Meanwhile, Israel supporters have been flooding the comments of the original Instagram post with praise for the comedian, condoning Subway DJ for the ambush. Many of the newer comments attack both the internet personality and Palestine, with some claiming Seinfeld is right not to care and others saying he should be left alone.

“This was a setup and I don’t blame Jerry Seinfeld for his reaction,” said @adaashton. “The person who took the video was way out of line.”

“Don’t bring Jerry into your bullsh*t,” demanded @nate20105. “Take your picture and move on.”

Seinfeld gets the Drake treatment

Some of the more popular comments under this video across platforms bring up the time he dated a 17-year-old girl when he was 38.

On Instagram, Reddit, and Bluesky, users referenced Kendrick Lamar’s recent Super Bowl performance on the subject of Jerry Seinfeld’s Palestine comment. For the very few who somehow haven’t heard, Lamar once again dissed Drake during the halftime show, with much of the stadium audience joining in on the “a minor” part of the song.

“Hey Jerry, I hear you like ‘em young,” a top Reddit comment by bruxellexs reads above a photo of Lamar strutting on stage.

“Of COURSE Seinfeld doesn’t care about Palestine,” says @sheologian.bsky.social‬. “It’s too old for his liking.”

In 1993, Seinfeld started dating high school senior Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss after spotting and approaching her in Central Park. People reported on the pair in their March 1994 cover story.

Seinfeld’s support for Israel

Seinfeld, who is Jewish, announced his support for Israel in the war in Gaza two days after the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. On his Instagram account, he posted a photo of a girl draped in the Israeli flag with the caption reading, “I stand with Israel.”

“I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since,” the accompanying statement says. “My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities.”

“But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds. We believe in justice, freedom and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.”

