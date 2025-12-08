“This stream gave me life”: Fans are praising underrated Twitch streamer ijustlovepuzzles after winning “hidden gem” award

Wholesome Twitch streamer ijustlovepuzzles, known affectionately as Gma or simply Puzzles, took home the Hidden Gem award at the 2025 Streamer Awards.

The annual awards show recognizes top livestreamers across platforms, and it “[aims] to honor individuals and groups who have not only worked hard to create great content for their viewers but, more importantly, have fostered entire communities that span the globe.”

Hidden Gem win for ijustlovepuzzles

Puzzles streams marathon jigsaw sessions, often finishing massive puzzles in one sitting. She once worked as a comedian and used humor as a way to connect with people. During her acceptance speech, Gma’s voice shook as she shared the difficult moments that led her to streaming.

“Some of you know my story, but there have been so many heavy things that have happened to me in my life. And I was in such a dark place when my kids created this Twitch account to give me something to do. And this stream gave me life. I had literally given up until I came to Twitch, and I started finding you guys in the chat. And you encouraged me to start a stream that I thought nobody would ever watch,” Puzzles said.

“But you all have been there. You all have supported me. Thank you to Tommy Michelle for being the first one to bring a whole entire community over.”

She ended the speech thanking her daughter and son for giving her the nudge to get into streaming and supporting her new dream.

Viewers react to the win

People online loved Gma’s passion for her stream and the community that she has built around herself, and were excited that such a genuine person won the award.

Ijustlovepuzzles gets emotional on stage thanking her kids after winning the hidden gem award at the Streamer Awards ❤️



her kids creating her Twitch channel which gave her “life” again pic.twitter.com/l9E7OihcOb — yoxic (@yoxics) December 7, 2025

“Ijustlovepuzzles is having the time of her life at Streamer Awards as she thanks everyone for supporting her recently ❤️” @Vjay031 tweeted, adding a quote from Gma where she said, “being recognized by so many Streamers that I have watched for almost 6 years.. I just wish I could get a picture and hug everyone.”

Meanwhile, @ChocolateKieran added, “Say what you want about the Stream Awards jokes & production this year, but THIS is why I respect what QTCinderella and her team do and why it feels important. Seeing somebody like ijustlovepuzzles celebrated & appreciated like this is beautiful.”

Another account, @TheClipBot, noted that Kai Cenat congratulated her with a hug after she won.

Kai Cenat gave IJustLovePuzzles a Hug to Celebrate her winning her first Award 🥹🧩 pic.twitter.com/tsro3Ns9rs — Nick🏂 (@TheClipBot) December 7, 2025

Fans on Reddit echoed the excitement. Redditor u/mattf727 wrote, “I’m so happy she won, and you could tell she was one of the few actually taking the awards seriously. It was by far the most wholesome moment of the show, and I hope she continues to do great things. Really, the most ‘real’ award recipient of the night. I hope her moment on that stage gets her so many more followers.”

u/aslatts wrote of the award, “It’s not the most prestigious or whatever, but I think Hidden Gem is probably the most impactful to the person winning it most years since giving it to a small streamer is the whole point.”

Additionally, u/Limp_Macaron1986 appreciated her sincerity, saying, “In a room full of egos, it was refreshing to see her win.”

