HBO Max adds “six seven” category to appeal to Gen Alpha, kills the meme

HBO Max added a new category titled “Six Seveeeeen,” inspired by a Gen Alpha meme that doesn’t actually mean anything.

The phrase “6 7” comes from a viral clip of a teen proudly declaring a basketball player’s height as “six-seven,” spawning a wave of remixes across TikTok and spilling over into classrooms across the country. Now, the streaming platform has decided to cash in by curating a collection of movies with “six” or “seven” in their titles, culminating in the perfect example of corporate meme cringe.

Why does HBO Max have a “six seven” section?

If you haven’t yet figured out the meaning of the “six seven” meme, it has none. Like many Gen Alpha favorites, it’s a random phrase that references something funny that happened online.

The phrase comes from the song “Doot Doot” by Skrilla, who repeats this frequently during the track. It became a meme after someone filmed a very excited young teen screaming “six seven” to celebrate NBA player LaMelo Ball, whose height measures 6’7″.

Fast forward to October, and we’ve officially got big corporations trying to cash in. Since it means nothing, the new category includes end-of-series Harry Potter movies, The Sixth Sense, Seven Samurai, and of course, Se7en.

The good news is that this means it’s dead.

This week, customers started noticing that the app now has a category titled “Six Seveeeeen,” clearly referencing the meme and how teens often draw out the second number. TikToker and 21-year-old film buff @httpmyal showed this in a Thursday post as her husband lamented the state of things.

“It’s just f*cking movies with six or seven in them?” he asked. “That’s so f*cking stupid. Why?”

This is apparently not the only way HBO Max has tried to cater to Gen Alpha.

“No joke. A couple of friends and I watched The Sixth Sense and HBO tried to autoplay Se7en right after,” claimed commenter @jimothywang.

“Guy who watches Seven Samurai for the 67 meme”

Beyond TikTok, X users have also noticed this change to their HBO Max selection experience. While most are annoyed or outright horrified by this, there are those who think some good could come out of it yet.

Guy who watches Seven Samurai for the 67 meme https://t.co/Y8nKQW0Muf — Jake (@JakeStaFrm) October 23, 2025

“Guy who watches Seven Samurai for the 67 meme,” wrote @JakeStaFrm.

“Deathly Hallows part 2 is the 8th one, they couldn’t even do the awful bit right,” complained @andiran23.

“Imagine some highschool freshman jokingly watching seven samurai because of this and becoming the biggest cinephile ever,” dreamed @DDurritos.

if any zoomer watches seven samurai because of this it will have been worth it https://t.co/gryaCvKg0f — pakejanek (@pakejanek) October 23, 2025

Meanwhile, @pakejanek feels that “if any zoomer watches seven samurai because of this it will have been worth it.”

Not the right generation, but still potentially true.

