Hailey Bieber shows body changes from 2 ovarian cysts—fans thank her, Selena stans attack

Hailey Bieber is being lauded for her candor after sharing an Instagram story showing her bloated stomach, revealing she is currently dealing with two ovarian cysts. The model and businesswoman has opened up about the condition before, posting in 2022 about a cyst “the size of an apple” and describing the painful and emotional symptoms that come with it. Ovarian cysts are very common but rarely talked about publicly, especially by celebrities. Bieber’s post resonated with fans and other people who have dealt with ovarian cysts; unfortunately (and predictably), it led to another bout of Selena Gomez drama.

Hailey Bieber announces she has two ovarian cysts

Hailey Bieber posted an Instagram Story with a tummy shot on April 21 announcing her condition and writing, “if you deal with ovarian cysts i’m right there with ya!”

Hailey Bieber (haileybieber) via Instagram Story:

“currently have 2 ovarian cysts. 😩

if you deal with ovarian cysts I’m right there with ya! ❤️‍🩹”



(April 21st, 2025)

📍: Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/EU6gqItlLj — Hailey Rhode CR Updates (@HaileyBieberCR) April 22, 2025

This news comes less than a year after she welcomed Jack Blues Bieber, her son with Justin Bieber, into the world. Over two years ago, in November 2022, she first revealed her struggle with these cysts, again showing her stomach on Instagram and saying she had one the size of an apple.

“I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS, but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun,” she wrote back then, “it’s painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.”

Hailey Bieber opens up about ovarian cyst on Instagram. We wish her the best 🤍



Friendly reminder not to always take rumors & blind sites as facts, because while there’s talk of her being pregnant, she’s actually dealing with a health scare. pic.twitter.com/drodZ247AR — A. (@ScandalousMedia) November 29, 2022

Despite how common they are, people don’t often speak out about their experiences with ovarian cysts. Celebrities especially feel pressure to portray themselves as physically perfect. Having a tummy at all is practically a scandal. Those who have been suffering in silence appreciated Bieber’s casual cyst posting, praising her in 2022 and again today.

“I actually appreciate her sharing this,” said Redditor u/SquareExtra918. “I’ve had ovarian cysts and they are so painful. The first time it happens I was so scared because I didn’t know what it was.”

“Stay Strong Hailey I love you,” wrote u/Playboy-2018.

What is an ovarian cyst?

Endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) both cause ovarian cysts, but around 20 percent of people with ovaries will get at least one or another mass near the uterus in their lifetimes. Cysts are fluid-filled sacks that often go away on their own, but can rupture, hemorrhage, or twist, causing severe pain and other complications.

Symptoms can include:

Abdominal pain

Heavy or irregular periods

Swollen tummy

Bloating

Painful urination

Constipation

If the cyst twists, an event called torsion, it can result in horrific pain, nausea, vomiting, and tachycardia (rapid heartbeat).

Selena Gomez pulled into Hailey Bieber’s health announcement

The news soon managed to dredge up drama between Bieber and singer Selena Gomez from 2023. In February of that year, Gomez fans started accusing Bieber of throwing shade at their favorite singer, causing the model to lose hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. Both celebrities tried repeatedly to quash the fandom wars over the years, but it keeps cropping up.

Following the new ovarian cyst news, Gomez fan @selenerrr321 rubbed it in some choice faces on X.

“I’m not saying she deserves it but god timings is always right oh selvoodoo is working as hell so how do Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber fans feel after that ‘God warns you not to mess with Selena,’” she wrote.

The Bieber fans hit back, condemning this user and others who attacked their fave.

User @demismonarchy wrote that Gomez stans celebrating the cyst news makes them “really the most disgusting fandom ever.”

“Hailey Bieber fans are hypocritical, every day they call Selena Solulu, sweethearts, make jokes that she can’t have children and come to be victims???” said @_eu_mari. “You are mentally ill.”

