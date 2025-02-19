‘I voted for you, sir, three times’: Fired federal employee begs Trump for her job back—but people aren’t sympathetic

A Facebook post by a woman begging Donald Trump to un-fire her from the USDA has spread to unsympathetic social media users. She claims that her work has been high quality for nearly 16 years and that she dutifully voted for Trump during each presidential election, but was shocked to get caught up in the mass firings orchestrated by Elon Musk and DOGE.

Left-wing users on Reddit and X have been sharing a screenshot of the Facebook post and condemning the author for making bad choices and failing to realize that anti-DEI includes women.

‘Please, Mr. President’

The screenshot began to show up outside of Facebook on Feb. 15, 2025, on X posts and Reddit subs like r/facepalm and r/therewasanattempt, where people go to mock embarrassing moments. The former federal worker’s personal information has been redacted aside from her first name, Jennifer.

“Hello sir,” the post begins. “I am one of the probationary employees terminated by Doge at 9:00pm last night; February 14th. I voted for you, Sir, three times, and I still support you. I was encouraged by the DOGE to see they were getting rid of wasteful government spending; I support that too.”

In spite of Jennifer’s consistent support of Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency, she disagrees with their decision to fire her in particular.

“My termination letter said I was being let go for performance reasons,” she goes on. “I know that’s not true; I am an excellent employee. I’ve been with the Federal government for almost 16 years … Surely that must count for something in your eyes.

“I’m loyal and I firmly believe that the work I do as a USDA APHIS PPQ employee in vital and important. My boss, his boss, and managers in neighboring states, all agree I’m doing an excellent job and that I’m a great asset to the team.”

She then claims to be the only employee of her kind in all of Kentucky and says she voted for Trump to “make things right,” expressing confidence in his ability and intent to do so.

“I’m counting on you now to make this right too. I’m pleasing with you to reinstate my employment and give me my job back. Please, Mr. President. Thank you.”

‘Vote better next time’

As you might expect, the references to the “Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party” joke are in full swing among liberals and leftists who read the post. A lot of commenters found the plea more pathetic than sympathetic, confident in their assumptions that Trump doesn’t have a shred of compassion to spare for Jennifer regardless of her voting record.

Instead, they largely feel that she should take the hard lesson from this experience and act accordingly in the future.

“Too bad,” said Reddit user Thrildo79. “Vote better next time.”

“‘I beseech you now, Mr. Jaguar who eats faces, reconsider eating the face of this person who put you in power,’” mocked Jaegons.

On X, user @TimHannan nabbed over 4.4 million views within a couple days with the screenshot and another warning for people like Jennifer.

“Do these people think they are going to get an exception because they are Trumpers?” he asked. “The leopard is not going to put your face back on.”

“It’s like they cheered for him to be brutal to everyone else, just not themselves,” commented @Used_To_Be_GOP. “The whole, ‘I agree with firing everyone else but me,’ thing is karma in my opinion.”

Anti-DEI firings target women, too

In addition to supposedly cutting down on waste, the mass firings orchestrated by DOGE are dutifully following Trump’s orders around “terminating DEI.” Left-wing activists, experts, and job-holders have long worried that this would unfairly target marginalized groups like disabled workers, people of color, and women.

A popular Threads post circulated on platforms like Bluesky claims that Republican women are now saying that they never thought the leopards would come for their faces.

“Dozens of female Republican officials who have been fired by the Trump administration’s anti-DEl policies are complaining that Trump’s firings were to be according to race, not gender,” the post reads.

It’s unclear where this user’s information is coming from or if it’s more than a joke, but now we have at least one Republican woman who seems to be surprised that the anti-DEI candidate fired her.

Many marginalized workers are concerned about what this crackdown could mean for their futures. In 2023, a study concluded that non-white women advanced slower and spent fewer years employed with the USDA Forest Service even when they were hired for more advanced positions than their counterparts—and that was with DEI programs in place.

“How do you stand shoulder to shoulder with folks that, just because they’re male, they’re getting listened to more?” one anonymous worker asked NBC News. “When you feel like you have a part of the community and you have other people you can lean on, you can do your job better.”

