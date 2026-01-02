“Please be kind”: OnlyFans dad defends his decision to collaborate with his son

A popular OnlyFans model recently revealed that he helped his son get started on the site, and now there’s a kind of collab happening. The kind that’s making people rather uncomfortable. However, the dad defended his choice in an explanation to his fans.

Some, however, are deep in denial over the whole thing.

The father and son OnlyFans collab

On Dec. 16, 41-year-old Dean Byrne of OnlyFans fame addressed rumors that he and fellow erotic model Bray, 18, are related. People thought they looked alike, and they were very correct.

“Do we look alike? I have had a lot of questions asking if @BcBrne1 is my son,” Dean wrote on X. “Yes he is and he came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help.”

“Please show your support and please be kind.”

With usernames that similar, it doesn’t seem like they were trying that hard to hide it. However, if they were nervous about backlash, then they predicted the response well.

People tend to get real uncomfortable when anything remotely sexual takes place between parents and their kids. This is certainly understandable, but Dean and Bray started leaning into their common career paths anyway.

At this point, father and son appear to be orchestrating an extended content collaboration. They now appear together in many posts on both their Instagram accounts.

The venture seems like it’s working. Their joint posts often get thousands of likes, outperforming content they make without the other. It’s been so successful, in fact, that some are accusing them of making it all up.

“Pretending to have a son”

On Dean’s mid-December X post, commenters began accusing him of inventing a father-son angle for attention. Among the various detractors saying it’s inappropriate to do OnlyFans with your son, the conspiracy theorists stood out.

“Whoever is running your accounts is really brining [sic] down your reputation,” said @CapHarknessd in a top comment. “Posting random PPV in dm on onlyfans for one thing. And now pretending to have a son in porn. Crazy. You were always my favorite of the UK guys and now you’re just like the rest of them.”

The idea that they’re faking it all gained enough traction that Dean responded to it in another post.

“I’m getting a lot of messages saying that @BcBrne1 isn’t my son and it’s just a marketing technique, well I guess I must have been playing the long game,” he wrote, “but here’s a few pics.”

He included a collage of photos with Bray at all ages, including very young, to prove their relation. This only intensified division between those who get the ick from the father-son thing and those who feel the exact opposite way about it.

Others, however, were surprisingly supportive.

“You are a good father because you knew how to raise him and teach him what is good and bad in life,” said @ricardo96835504. “It is his decision what path his life will take; don’t worry about what others will say, worry about always being there for him.”

Nothing like unexpected wholesomeness in a story about father-son OnlyFans drama.

