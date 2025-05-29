No, the “emotional support kangaroo” holding a boarding pass isn’t real—but thousands thought it was

A lifelike viral AI-generated video shows an “emotional support kangaroo” being denied entry to a flight. It’s so realistic looking, it tricked thousands of people on social media into believing it was real.

What is the “emotional support kangaroo rejected entry to plane” video?

On May 25, 2025, a surreal video hit social media featuring a kangaroo being turned away at an airport gate. The creator, Instagram user @InfiniteUnreality, is known for producing vivid AI-generated scenes. In the clip, the “emotional support kangaroo” holds a boarding pass while its apparent owner argues with an airline employee. The tension, combined with the kangaroo’s wide-eyed expression, makes for a comical scene.

Boarding denied for kangaroo



pic.twitter.com/z87vKlj4vW — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) May 27, 2025

At first glance, the video looks real. That’s part of what fueled its rapid spread across platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. @DramaAlert reposted the video without telling people it was AI. That omission only fueled confusion, making the scenario seem likely to the average viewer.

One person on X wrote, “HE HAS RIGHTS” while another on Instagram noted, “Bro looks better behaved than most adults that board planes.”

A third person joked, “um yikes, so as an australian this is really offensive. do NOT reject our roos from flying. they just want to travel too.”

After DramaAlert shared the clip without clarification, thousands of users debated its authenticity. Because the video was so detailed and the interactions felt natural, even seasoned internet users did a double-take.

Reactions and memes about the AI-generated emotional support kangaroo

As the video continued to circulate, the memes came quickly. Many users screenshot the kangaroo holding its boarding pass, adding captions like “Rumours has it, he’s still trapped in that airport and is accompanied by Tom Hanks now👀” or “Kangaroo: I have my own ticket… why can’t I come too?🥹😭”

@aallleeexxxxxx1 tweeted, “so you mean to tell me the video of a kangaroo at an airport patiently holding onto his ticket to board an airplane ISNT real!?”

so you mean to tell me the video of a kangaroo at an airport patiently holding onto his ticket to board an airplane ISNT real!? pic.twitter.com/ABEXpP3M1T — a (@aallleeexxxxxx1) May 28, 2025

Despite, or perhaps because of, its artificial nature, the video continued to spread. Commenters expressed both amusement and alarm, noting how AI can now produce scenes indistinguishable from reality. Several users admitted they believed it at first, especially when it appeared in their feed without context. While some worry about misinformation, others simply enjoyed the absurdity.

“Remember how just a year ago this entire site was laughing at boomers on fb falling for the most absurd AI slop?” one person on X noted.

Remember how just a year ago this entire site was laughing at boomers on fb falling for the most absurd AI slop? https://t.co/P30pS1sTGn — Posts By Feds (@SuspectFed) May 28, 2025

