‘Imagine having to tell your kid this is how their parents met’: Elon Musk relentlessly torched after Ashley St. Clair alleged she had his 13th kid

Move over, X Æ A-12, there’s a potentially new lil’ Musk in town. Social media got word that another woman (social media influencer Ashley St. Clair) was laying claim to the Elon Musk dynasty with her latest offspring. Social media users have since wasted no time in cracking jokes about the X owner’s unconventional child-rearing situation.

“It’s no way I’m letting Elon musk have more baby mothers than me lol,” posted rapper Meek Mill on his X account @MeekMill. The viral post from Feb. 16., 2025 has over 8M views, 94K likes, 10K reshares, 3.6K saves and 2.8K comments.

“Just had a kid with the guy who’s abandoned his last 12 kids and you’ll never guess what he did,” posted X user @Devon_OnEarth.

“Let me guess,” replied X user @GleamingTara in the comments. “He promised this one would be different, but history’s repeating itself again?”

X user @SarahLongwell25 subtweeted about the double standard as well: “If a woman had 13 kids by four different men, used ketamine and spent all her time running a shadow presidency, I’m not sure our society would celebrate her.” Their post has 2.7M views, 150K likes, 15K reshares, and 3.8K comments.

Who is Ashley St. Clair?

26-year-old Ashley St. Clair is an author and influencer who considers herself “occasionally funny” on her X profile (@stclairashley). She’s best known as a conservative activist, posting her political and cultural views to millions of followers across social media (1.1M on X, to be exact).

Her latest news is that she is the newest mother of Musk’s child. According to an exclusive interview with the New York Post, St. Clair explained that the SpaceX founder “slid into” her DMs on X and that their parasocial relationship soon became a real one.

Once she became pregnant, she “claimed she was restricted from telling more than a close-knit circle of people that she was even carrying a child” and that the entire pregnancy and relationship had to be kept secret.

On Feb. 14., 2025, St. Clair decided to reveal the existence of her child and that the Tesla CEO was allegedly the father. “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she posted on X. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment,” the post continues. “For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.” The post went viral soon after, with over 47.2M views, 43K likes, 13K reshares, 8.2K saves, and 6.9K comments.

On the same day, X user @Nero shared a screencap of a previous interaction of Clair’s on the app and accused her of having “plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare” Musk, who replied to the allegation by simply writing, “Whoa.”

Whoa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2025

X user @KrangTNelson summed up St. Clair’s scandal in their own words: “[trad-wifely] my Manhattan-based crisis PR team and I are working 24/7 to get my babies freakazoid father to admit he had sex with me. we have not made any progress but we will keep the entire internet updated as our attempts to figure out his phone number progress.”

“I strongly recommend having a baby daddy who lives in your house, so that you don’t have to tweet him,” posted X user @bethanyshondark, with a screenshot of an alleged X conversation between St. Clair and Musk, in which she responds to Musk’s “whoa” with, “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?” (St. Clair’s response has since been deleted).

How many kids does Elon Musk have?

Musk has been linked to the pro-natalist movement (someone who promotes childbearing and larger families, especially for economic and political reasons), and it is recorded that he has at least 12 children with four separate women. He’s even purchased a $35 million compound in Texas, divided into several houses so that his kids can live together in the same place.

So far, Musk has not publicly acknowledged St. Clair’s claims. If true, this would mark Musk’s 13th child.

Social media is subtweeting Musk’s manhood

St. Clair isn’t the only one feeling the wrath of the internet’s judgment. Musk has also been the target of X subposts, most targeting his appearance, virility, and manhood.

“Yes it’s weird that the richest man on Earth has a breeder fetish but we’re also overlooking a very important point: that he’s also the ugliest man on Earth,” posted X user @ejdickson.

“Imagine being the richest man on earth with 13 children and still no one believes you’ve ever gotten laid,” X user @jenny2x4 stated.

X user @futtywap posted a similar sentiment, writing that “the craziest part about all of this is that Elon has had sex 13 times” and resharing an article about the birth announcement from AF Post, but it was X user @lincnotfound’s simple post, with a screenshot, that went viral.

“The community notes 💀💀💀,” the user wrote in the caption, referencing the disclaimer that accompanied @futtywap’s original post. The note reads, “It is possible that Elon Musk has had sex less than 13 times as at least 5 of his kids were conceived via IVF and one via a surrogate.”

How humiliating. To have to admit that you had sex with Elon Musk — noah kulwin (@nkulw) February 16, 2025 @lincnotfound/X.com

X user @catholiclawyer shared a screenshot of an interaction between St. Clair and Musk, in which Musk had replied to a different user with “Speaking personally, I obviously prefer the pull in method …” to which St. Clair posted a “go to horny jail” meme edited to include Musk’s face.

Put this Elon Musk-Ashley St. Clair exchange in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/GsAsFPeY1y — Rodger 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) February 15, 2025

Even singer Azealia Banks, a Musk nemesis, got in on the dragging. She reshared a comment from her X account (@azealiaslacewig) which said, “I heard he has a botched penis implant,” and replied, “Grimes told me this too.”

It turned into an internet meme with more posts aimed at Musk’s expense.

Grimes looking at Ashley St. Clair having baby mama drama with Elon https://t.co/3Vc6eWMlOU pic.twitter.com/fhrHK0Yhci — 679 Enthusiast (@marionumber4) February 16, 2025

