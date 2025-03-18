‘This is so millennial’: Guy gets rejected *before* the first date—because his outfit was a dealbreaker

Most people understandably obsess over the “first date” outfit – after all, it’s important to make a good impression. Usually your date won’t know what you’re wearing until you show up but for one man, his clothing caused his date to end before it began.

“I may never recover,” comedian Zach Zimmerman posted on his X account (@zzdoublezz) on Mar. 16., 2025. “Dude asked what I was gonna wear and then cancelled the date.”

With over 8.7M views, 55K likes, 6.8K saves, 3K reposts and 1K comments, the post features a screenshot of the text message conversation between Zimmerman:

“Send the fit,” the anonymous date asks.

Zimmerman replied with a video of himself casually modeling his outfit in a brightly lit, retro-style kitchen. He wears a long-sleeved, plaid, button-down top, light beige, khaki shorts, tube socks and a pair of black sneakers.

“Get ready with me, to go on a date!” he cheerfully says in the video. “I don’t know, it’s kind of giving…”

“Maybe i’ll pull these down a little,” he continues, putting his hands into his pockets to bring down his shorts. “How much leg do we show?”

“I do have an adorable sweater, but it might be too warm for that,” he adds, moving up and down the room to show off his angles.

“It’s giving goober!” he cries before turning off the camera.

I may never recover. Dude asked what I was gonna wear and then cancelled the date. pic.twitter.com/gYn01FUrDX — Zach Zimmerman (@zzdoublezz) March 16, 2025

His dreams of what would be a potential romance were instantly crushed when his date replied to the video:

“Hey! You’re very attractive and I’m not opposed to grabbing a drink but I don’t think we’re going to be compatible honestly.”

The two had been lightly in contact, meeting through a dating app. “He liked my Hinge profile a week ago,” Zimmerman told the Daily Dot, “But I didn’t reply until the Saturday, when it all went down.”

Breaking down the goober-worthy ‘fit’

In an act of self-preservation, Zimmerman responded on X with their own analysis of their outfit breakdown, and what may have caused the rejection.

“I agree the shoes are lacking but I am away from home and only had room for my gym shoes!!!” Zimmerman posted in as a follow up, along with, “Fun fact: the socks don’t actually match, which I thought was a cute touch. One sock has Bert and Ernie on it.”

He also reshared the original post a few times, in an effort to gain more traction, with “Who knew everyone was so anti-plaid??”

But it was his repost stating, “In 2008, I’d be on Ellen tomorrow and have a boyfriend/girlfriend by Friday,” which helped boost visibility again.

With 323.9K views and 10K likes, people in the comments replied with everything from plugging him for Jennifer Hudson’s show, to ideas that the former celebrity talk show host Ellen DeGeneres would gift him free underwear.

Zimmerman also posted that he would “only take fashion advice from that guy on here that tells you the history behind blazers and stuff” (referring to the X profile @dieworkwear, a popular menswear writer and online influencer) and that “ACAB includes the fashion police.”

X becomes a forum for fashion advice and criticism

It wasn’t long before the internet began offering its own hot take on the date-night-outfit-failure. As expected, there were plenty of trolls waiting to rub salt into Zimmerman’s already wounded heart.

“u look like ur mom dressed u,” wrote X user @realOldBilly, to which Zimmerman replied, “she did buy me these shorts and shoes. but I put them on myself.”

“chiii.. ‘goober’ i’m sorry but this is so millennial,” responded X user @georgerrmanatee, taking a dunk on the older generation. “like nix the shorts and put on a pair of straight leg denim and loose sweater or even half zip and baseball cap and you’d be good.”

Zimmerman noted that the temperature “was 80 degrees” and also admitted to being a millennial.

“Wearing a plaid shirt like it’s 2004,” X @itsh_98 pointed out. “With such a wide short and colors not even matching is wild. i won’t even talk about the 1980 wood buffet with the the CD player ??”

In response to the criticism of his surroundings, Zimmerman explained that he was at a writing residency and it wasn’t his actual home.

Some X users offered to help with styling options and fashion advice. “Someone said something about pastels and my aura, and someone said something about proportions,” Zimmerman told the Daily Dot. “Need to research. Still very unclear on socks tbh.”

“I’d love to hear from a high fashion brand,” the comedian added. “Somewhere refined like American Eagle or Old Navy.”

Why the ‘other guy’ is really ‘giving goober‘

Zimmerman never shared what transpired after the fateful text message was received, but he did post the conversation that led up to the initial request.

“What was he going to wear?” asked X user @thomasdolphin. “I wanna hear both sides of this.”

“we’ll never know,” the fashion reject replied, with a screenshot of the “before.” The mystery date asks him for a “fit vibe” implying that if there is none, he will “look like a total goober.”

Zimmerman admitted he was curious but didn’t think asking about one’s first date outfit was a real conversation starter. He added that he was considering “shorts” to which the date replied, “I was feeling shorts too.”

“I accept your goober ass self,” Zimmerman wrote, along with a basic rundown of the type of clothes he was considering, along with a joke that he’d show up with a “huge sombrero” which he admitted some “might think problematic, I say it’s fun!”

The faceless date replied “Omg you’re wearing a sombrero” which may have spooked them, as their next question was the killer “Send the fit.”

“i really thought it was because you said goober,” replied X user @NotAnn94. “But he said goober first so now i’m more confused.”

“I’m sorry but if someone asked me ‘what’s the fit vibe’ I’d block them,” added X user @Mexican_Horror.

Has he received any new date offers since the posts went viral? “A few people said ‘raw. repeatedly,’” he told the Daily Dot.

Zimmerman posted a follow up video on Mar. 17., 2025 “thanking” those who responded with negative comments about how he should look, act, and otherwise, but only as a lead-in to address the haters with confidence/.

“If you can’t love who you are, you know what?” he said in the video, clad in a t-shirt that stated, “Cannot TOLERATE Idiots”, “You’re giving goober!”

The Daily Dot reached out to @dieworkwear via Instagram DM for comment.

The Daily Dot reached out to @dieworkwear via Instagram DM for comment.










