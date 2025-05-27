People are glamorizing their drunk moments and calling it “aesthetic.” Welcome back, indie-sleaze-era Tumblr

TikTok’s latest trend, “drunk me thought this was an aesthetic,” turns chaotic, boozy nights out into accidental art. The #drunkme posts document late-night party sleaze that anyone could mistake for beauty while under the influence, all set to Charli XCX’s track “party 4 u.”

“Drunk me” photos include: cocktail-related trash, glittering shoes and bags, neon lights, atmospheric urban environments, and someone holding a fully loaded hot dog in the passenger seat of a self-driving Waymo car. Plenty of reflective moments in bathrooms.

Many “drunk me thought this was so aesthetic” posts were blasted with a flash and seemed to have been snapped by the drunk person well after midnight. The TikTok trend comes as schools close and colleges wind down for the summer, and young folks socialize more amid peak spring in the US.

“Drunk me thought this was an aesthetic“

TikTok user @mkhealthyliving, expressed that, even in the sober light of day, her photo might be special. The May 16 post’s caption read, “drunk me thought this photo was the most aesthetic photo—(is it???).”

@mkhealthyliving asked, “is it giving girlhood???”

The post had 168 thousand views. Millennials commented, the photo was “of a time” and absolutely “giving the girlhood aesthetic.”

“I would reblog this on tumblr,” commented @em_ugh_ly.

“This taste like a 2012 IG filter and my early 20s—I love it,” said @that_emo_millennial.

Drunk in the bathroom

@inasillygoodymood shared a bathroom-themed “drunk me thought this was aesthetic” post on May 18. The post depicted her pearl-encrusted shoes as she stepped on the toilet flush. She added video effects to enhance the aesthetic and poked fun at herself with the additional text “whole wad of toilet paper and all.”

“I see the vision,” commented @priscillagmz.

The TikToker also shared an unedited video of the foot flush to show how truly unremarkable the moment had been.

This “aesthetic” drunk moment wins the TikTok trend

@miraaands kind of nailed the “drunk me thought this was so aesthetic” trend with her high contrast, high saturation, textured, unhinged angled video/photo post from May 18, 2025. In the video-to-freeze frame post, she held a shot glass, a can of Sprite, and a glistening piece of steak in manicured hands. She captured the delicate balance of objects close to the lens at an impossible angle, awash in camera flash.

She captioned her post, “I feel like my Oura ring really ties the chaos together.”

“Finally someone that gets the trend,” commented @tiffanicisco.

“This is arsthetic,” replied @juju.onda_beat.

