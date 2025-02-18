All the cool girlies are wearing drop ponytails. Here’s what that is and how to do it

From the Gothic Vampire aesthetic to retro computer games, Y2K nostalgia is back in full force, as evidenced by a viral trend called the “drop ponytail hairstyle.” Rooted in early aughts fashion, this simple TikTok hair trend achieves the “effortlessly” messy ponytail a 2000s teenager might style for themselves—or what some millennials have been rocking all along.

How to do the drop ponytail hairstyle

The drop ponytail hairstyle is a loose, piece-y ponytail that feels more relaxed and less controlled than other ponytail trends, including a more high-maintenance slicked-back ponytail or retro ponytail.

The style is achieved in a few simple steps. First, the “drop:” made from “dropping,” or bending over, and using gravity to carefully gather the hair while the head is pointed towards the ground.

Then, the hair is put in a band or scrunchie, high up on the head.

While still bent over, the ponytail is lightly pulled, and fingers are run through the ponytail to shake out some hair and loosen the styling.

Then, the hair is flipped back up and the ponytail is given another pull.

At this point, a loose ponytail is achieved, but is often made even more piece-y and messy by running one’s fingers through the ponytail, and/or letting loose pieces out of the ponytail to frame one’s face and achieve a more relaxed, less controlled style.

Where did the drop ponytail hairstyle come from?

While the drop ponytail hairstyle started trending on TikTok around Feb. 13, 2025, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact origin of the drop ponytail hairstyle. Some think it’s a reaction to more refined ponytails popularized on the platform or an extension of the earlier “droopy ponytail” or “messy bun” styles.

Many millennial creators and commenters agree that the style isn’t new at all but rooted in an early 2000s aesthetic that they are deeply familiar with, and had worn in their youth. “This used to be the lived-in pony,” said one commenter. “I feel so old, it’s been rebranded.” “It’s giving I just tumbled for three hours at cheer practice,” said another.

The drop ponytail hairstyle is another example of how the Y2K aesthetic and 2000s fashion trends have become re-popularized over the last couple of years, by way of TikTok and other social media platforms. Via these platforms, millennials are re-discovering fashion touchpoints from their past while Gen Z is discovering these exciting trends for the first time.

