‘Why is she yelling like that?’: Doechii’s Met Gala behavior draws backlash, debate over how she treats her staff

The Daily Dot has reached out to Capitol Records via phone, and @theviketwins via email, for comment.

Featured Video

Scoring an invite to the Met Gala, one of fashion’s biggest events, means you’re part of a stylish elite no one can touch. But rapper Doechii made other headlines during her Gala debut on May 5, 2025. According to video footage, the star can be allegedly heard dishing out harsh commands to her staff members, which many fans considered to be rude and disrespectful.

On May 5, 2025, TikTok users @theviketwins posted a video that showed the Grammy-award-winning artist going to great lengths to hide her appearance from paparazzi before arriving at the big event.

“Move these f—ng umbrellas: Doechii’s treatment of her assistants goes viral

The viral video, which has over 1.9M views, 110.3K likes, 9,644 saves, and 4,322 comments, shows a large group of assistants shielding Doechii from public view as she exits an elevator at The Mark hotel in New York City.

Advertisement

A glimpse of her outfit, which was designed by Louis Vuitton, was seen before a large white screen was rolled in front of the elevator. Tensions began to escalate after the star stepped inside; commands could be heard from within the moving cube-shaped screen, which many believe to be Doechii directing her staff.

“Yes, I’m ready,” the voice state in the video, followed by, “Give me another – no, stop! Give me another umbrella now. And another one…I need more f*cking umbrellas…because they’re gonna try to sneak their f*cking cameras under there.”

Advertisement

Others shouted for umbrellas, and assistants scrambled to open several of them to cover the open space above the cube screen. It’s unclear if the voice is Doechii or one of her many assistants trying to ensure the star’s outfit was kept as a surprise.

Eventually, a path was made, with more expletives shouted as Doechii’s crew wheeled her through the hotel’s doorway, umbrellas and all.

“Ew why tf is she yelling like that?” wrote TikTok user @gabz.m.alo in the comments.

Advertisement

“That’s why I could never be a famous person’s assistant because you aren’t going to talk to me like that,” added TikTok user @nicknkc.

“Her publicist is going to have to work overtime to clean up the bad publicity from the attitude and words leaping out of this person’s mouth,” TikTok user @judiththomps1 noted. “I don’t care who she is, and don’t wanna know.”

Advertisement

Why do celebrities hide their outfits before going to the Met Gala?

Fashionistas know full well that those invited to the Met Gala are looking to make headlines with their outfits. The competition for news space is fierce, and many have developed overly elaborate ways to keep their garments under wraps until they get to the official venue. In doing so, however, some have created additional PR moments, intentionally or not.

In 2024, Doja Cat confused paparazzi when she walked out of her hotel wearing a white bath towel around her body and another wrapped around the top of her head, sporting drip-like makeup and platform high-heels. Many thought this was her official Met Gala outfit, but she later appeared at the event’s entrance in a white, floor-length t-shirt which appeared to be soaked through with water.

Advertisement

Doechii wasn’t the only celebrity using umbrellas to conceal their fashion (and also keep themselves dry on a drizzly day). Cardi B also left her hotel behind a screen of Burberry umbrellas. Others, like Sabrina Carpenter and Lisa from BLACKPINK, opted for oversized coats.

A second video posted by @theviketwins shows the cube-screen rolling closer to the celebrity’s vehicle. Commentary about the umbrellas continued, including a command to “Move these f*cking umbrellas, I don’t want these people f*cking seeing me.”

Advertisement

Another video appears to show Doechii returning to The Mark with a bodyguard behind her ushering her through the crowd to get to the elevator. The rapper pulled a black umbrella closely over the top of her head to shield her face from cameras.

Are celebrities allowed to yell at their staff? Social media feels mixed

While most footage from the Met Gala focuses on the final looks, the videos of Doechii interacting with her staff caught many off guard. The behind-the-scenes glimpses had many divided on whether or not the singer was mistreating those working for her, or simply behaving the way a powerful person should.

Advertisement

“Why is doechii talking to her team like this??” asked X user @trinsbang in a post that included footage from the original @theviketwins video. “I would’ve threw an umbrella AT HER so fast….” The post has over 28.3M views, 129K likes, 39K saves, 10K reshares, and 1.7K comments.

“With the hiding and secrecy her outfit wasn’t what i expected…,” added X user @sophie2sloppy in the comments. “and yes she was rude but probably her staff wasn’t doing what they were asked to do.”

Advertisement

X user @Zopumafoo added that “In high-stress situations, everyone raises their voice,” and that “Just because the Met Gala looks glamorous doesn’t mean it’s not high pressure.”

“When the stakes are image, timing, and execution, slipping up can ruin everything,” they continued. “Doechii did what any boss would do: took command. Y’all respect that tone in uniforms—but not from a Black woman in couture. Let’s be real.”

Advertisement

X user @jessicnnt seemed to agree. “I’m most def a Doechii apologist cause all I hear is a diva on assignment making sure people successfully do the job they were hired to do,” they wrote in a post, resharing the video footage.

Was Doechii’s Met Gala outfit worth the hype?

Others felt the secrecy of her outfit wasn’t worth the hype, and especially wasn’t worth barking orders over.

Advertisement

“The fact that Doechii did all that for this basic ass look,” wrote X user @Dashareafilm, with an image of Doechii on the event’s carpet. “I’m sorry, but the way a celeb treats their team tells me everything I need to know about them. Doechii done let that little fame she got go to her head, and it’s sad to see.”

“Doechii really got in a box just to be hiding this,” commented X user @VONCYBR, sharing a screenshot of the rapper in the hotel elevator before hiding from public view.

Advertisement

X user @homeofsexuals tried to give Doechii the benefit of the doubt by remaking the video’s voiceover components. “Doechii practices KINDNESS backstage at the met gala,” they wrote in the caption of the post, which included the @theviketwins video but with fake captions that included, “Oh thank you for the other umbrella,” and “Oh you guys are so great!”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.