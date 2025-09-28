17 of the coolest websites on the internet according to Reddit

While much of the internet utilizes the same websites, there are also unique offerings that are lesser-known hidden gems. Recently, u/alexthegermanst2 posed a question in the r/AskReddit subreddit, asking, “What’s a cool website you’ve found that not many people know?” and Redditors shared some of their favorites.

Redditors shared everything from practical life-savers to wonderfully weird time-wasters. Some recommendations make everyday tasks easier, others let you explore the world from your screen, and a few dive deep into oddly specific curiosities you never knew you needed. The mix ranges from educational tools to digital rabbit holes, proving that the internet still has plenty of hidden corners worth stumbling into.

Check out 18 of the coolest websites according to Redditors below.

1. Typelit.io

“I’ve got a niece who is an avid reader and we’ve been training her how to type properly. She does the “one finger poke technique” instead of the “home row” technique. We stumbled upon a page called Typelit.io that lets you pick a novel and type the whole thing out.

It gives you stats at the end of each chapter for your typing speed and accuracy rate. I’ve also found it works very well for people with ADHD who struggle to focus on sitting and reading a book. Keeping another part of your body (in this case, your fingers) busy while you’re reading tends to improve your focus.” —u/mydreamturnip

2. Blitzortung.org

“A real-time map of lightning strikes around the world. Very interesting to watch when a storm is passing through your area.” —u/prodrvr22

3. When Was I Conceived

“If you put your birthday in the website, it can tell you the timeframe when your parents might have conceived you. It even gives you extra fun facts, like what movie and song were popular during that timeframe that might have influenced your parents to get it on.

Personally, I got “Get Busy” by Sean Paul (great title), and Bruce Almighty for the movie.” —u/RollingGramma

4. Radio Garden

“You can listen to radio stations all around the world with a globe interface to select stations.” —u/aliveoutdoors

5. Cloudhiker

“If you liked StumbleUpon then you may like Exploring the Web with Cloudhiker.” —u/gifted_breeze794

6. TVgarden

“I hope this one doesn’t get buried bc it’s truly amazing. Watch terrestrial broadcasts from all over the world, for free. The devs also did one years ago called Radio Garden for radio stations, but I don’t know if that one still exists.” —u/beebooba

7. Pixilart

“I love pixel art so this one is one I visit semi-often just to see what other people are up to.” —u/ShogunLoganXXII

8. Just Watch

“When you want to watch a certain movie or series, but don’t know which streaming platform has it or if you should take to the seas.” —u/WousV

9. Guilt Gauge

“This guilt calculator for shopping has honestly been a game changer for me. You input what you bought and select a few things such as mood and price, and it gives you a ‘guilt score’ with personalized advice.” —u/J4MEJ

10. IMCDB

“imcdb.org tells you what kind of cars appear in different movies, I’ve found that pretty cool and useful for my curiosity” —u/Jamangie22

11. Window Swap

“You can look out of strangers’ windows around the world, which feels oddly calming.” —u/Public-Education4228

12. Shade Map

“It’s essentially Google Maps but simulates sun shadows” —u/Goats_Are_Funny

13. Rhyme Zone

“Despite its name seemingly pigeonholing itself, it’s an absolute powerhouse of a wordnerd resource, especially its ‘Related Words’ section. It obliterates, annihilates, destroys, and decimates every other thesaurus you’ve ever seen/used.” —u/BlottomanTurk

14. Atlas Obscura

“The definitive guide to the world’s hidden wonders. It’s a fun website that shows you interesting and odd travel stops and sites to see based on the location you visit. I use it for every trip! Enjoy” —u/Antique_Explanation2

15. Ian’s Shoelace Site

“Everything you ever needed to know but didn’t realise you needed to know about tying your shoelaces. Spoilers: You’re doing it wrong” —u/handtoglandwombat

16. One Zoom

“The tree of life contained on one zoomable page is a pretty cool concept.” —u/Qaspar

17. Pudding.cool

“Literally a ‘cool website’ as it’s a .cool domain, but also very interesting topics, presented in a very attractive and unusual, sort of interactive, way.” —u/ErikLeppen

